This Beloved Burger Chain Only Exists In 26 US States (And We Want It In More)
With Burger King and McDonald's restaurants seemingly around every corner throughout the country, it's almost surprising when you find a less-appreciated fast food gem with a significantly smaller national footprint. If you come across a Culver's, for example, you're in a fairly exclusive club.
The beloved Wisconsin-based chain has a presence in 26 states, so despite locations once being centralized around the Badger State, Culver's hardly still counts as a regional chain. Far to the south in Florida the company has close to 140 stores and it also has a respectable presence in Western states, including Colorado and Arizona. In total, Culver's has just over 1,000 locations across the country, but it has yet to expand into California, Nevada, New York, or any state in New England.
Given that Culver's is somewhat of a newcomer on the fast food scene, having opened its first store in 1984, it's not surprising its nationwide footprint is limited compared to the astounding number of McDonald's locations in the United States. In fact, the chain having as many stores as it does is a testament to its success. Climbing from a single location to over 1,000 in just 40 years is impressive, especially considering it's done so in the face of fierce competition. Although people have been generally trimming their fast food budgets over the last few years, Culver's continues to succeed in a competitive industry and it has no plans to slow its growth.
Culver's is on a roll with no signs of stopping
Culver's ballooned its revenue by 13.1% in 2025 compared to the previous year, showing it's becoming increasingly popular as new stores open across the country — and the company plans to capitalize on that. It's slated to open 59 new locations in 2026, up from the 45 stores it opened in 2025. This represents the largest development the business has undertaken in over 10 years. All of the new restaurants are outlined for states that already have a dedicated Culver's following, but other states may soon see their fortune change.
Although no states currently without a Culver's restaurant are locked in to get one this year, the company appears to have big plans on the horizon. It has a map on its website indicating where entrepreneurs can apply to open a franchise, with light blue-highlighted areas indicating markets that are currently available. The dark blue regions cover nearly half the country, but are listed as "future markets." Folks can't invest in those areas now, but people in Washington, Oregon, and Massachusetts might be experiencing what it's like to tuck into a frozen custard and a leveled-up Culver's ButterBurger before long.