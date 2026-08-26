This Beloved Burger Chain Only Exists In 26 US States (And We Want It In More)

With Burger King and McDonald's restaurants seemingly around every corner throughout the country, it's almost surprising when you find a less-appreciated fast food gem with a significantly smaller national footprint. If you come across a Culver's, for example, you're in a fairly exclusive club.

The beloved Wisconsin-based chain has a presence in 26 states, so despite locations once being centralized around the Badger State, Culver's hardly still counts as a regional chain. Far to the south in Florida the company has close to 140 stores and it also has a respectable presence in Western states, including Colorado and Arizona. In total, Culver's has just over 1,000 locations across the country, but it has yet to expand into California, Nevada, New York, or any state in New England.

Given that Culver's is somewhat of a newcomer on the fast food scene, having opened its first store in 1984, it's not surprising its nationwide footprint is limited compared to the astounding number of McDonald's locations in the United States. In fact, the chain having as many stores as it does is a testament to its success. Climbing from a single location to over 1,000 in just 40 years is impressive, especially considering it's done so in the face of fierce competition. Although people have been generally trimming their fast food budgets over the last few years, Culver's continues to succeed in a competitive industry and it has no plans to slow its growth.