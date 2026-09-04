Review: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal Is A Perplexing Medley Of Fruit And Spice
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal and Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Cinnamon-Flavored Chamoy Sauce are hitting shelves this fall, both promising to deliver a mashup of flavors fans aren't likely to forget. If you're anything like me and have no idea what Chamoy sauce is, it's described by the brand as a bittersweet yet spicy Mexican-style condiment that can be drizzled over fruit, snacks, or frozen drinks. Not satisfied with that description, I took a brief glance at Chamoy Mega's ingredients and saw a hodgepodge of additions -– high fructose corn syrup, spicy red peppers, and acid line the list, leaving me thoroughly confused about what to expect. Could it be that this sweet and spicy Mexican favorite might actually taste good over something as unexpected as cinnamon cereal? I had to find out.
In the upcoming article, I'm putting Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal to the test to see if the unique flavors of Chamoy complement the already satisfying taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch classic cereal. In addition to my review, I'll also drop pertinent details you'll need if you plan on getting your hands on this peculiar release before it disappears. If that sounds like a plan, stick around –- I've got the info you need coming up next.
Methodology
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal was sent to me by the company in exchange for my honest review. The thoughts and opinions expressed in this article are my own; pricing, availability, and other details are subject to change. My review is based on one major factor ... does the cereal taste good?
How does Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal taste?
I want to start off by saying Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal is definitely an acquired taste. The first thing I noticed about the cereal was its reddish-orange color, a hue very similar to the original Chamoy sauce. Each square-shaped piece glittered with cinnamon and sugar, making it an overall attractive cereal to gaze at. I tossed one into my mouth and found its texture satisfyingly crispy. It had all the fresh crunch of the original and didn't immediately go soggy after being submerged in milk.
Now regarding the flavor –- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal tastes like fruit, but not in the way you might expect. It tastes like a cinnamon-dusted strawberry fruit snack: tangy, sweet, and artificially fruity all in one go. The cereal is also spicy, though not overwhelmingly so -– the heat came off as a subtle tingle that became more pronounced the more I ate. Yes, it's all a bit confusing.
How does Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal compare to the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal?
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal retains much of the pleasing flavor and texture of the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and for that, I'm grateful. The texture has that same irresistible crunch, and though there are slight differences in color and flavor, I could still pick up plenty of that familiar cinnamon and sugar taste.
That said, there are very stark differences between the original and the Chamoy-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch varieties -– a quick glance at the ingredients reveals that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal contains many unexpected additions, including tomato powder, vinegar, and spices. And while these peculiar ingredients don't play front and center, it definitely yields a flavor profile that's different than the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal.
Out of the two, I definitely prefer the classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but that's not to put the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal down. I guess I'm just more of a traditionalist — my taste buds weren't quite prepared for the uniqueness that this Chamoy-flavored cereal brings.
Verdict: Is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal worth purchasing?
Though I do think Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal tastes well enough, I'm not sure I enjoy it to the point of pouring another bowl. It's a uniquely flavored pick that is extremely complex in terms of flavor -– its fruity, cinnamon-y, and spicy attributes make it one of the most distinctively confusing cereals I've ever tried. Still, this pick is light years ahead of other Cinnamon Toast Crunch released in recent times -– the Root Beer Float, Jettas Mix, and Totino's Pizza varieties, for example, never quite won me over.
Overall, I do believe Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal may appeal to some, especially those already familiar to the taste of Chamoy sauce. And though I wouldn't purchase it again, I would recommend that anyone feeling stuck in a rut when it comes to their morning cereal bowl give it a go; it'll wake up your taste buds to the possibility of newfound flavor you probably don't even know exists.
Where can I find Chamoy Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal?
If you're eager to savor the interesting flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy Cereal, be advised that you won't find it in stores — at least, not yet. The cereal was released on August 31st exclusively on CinnamonToastCrunch.com. As for the Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Cinnamon-Flavored Chamoy Sauce, the brand is forcing fans to wait even longer; it'll be available September 14, but only on the Chamoy Mega Amazon storefront and TikTok Shop.
Keep in mind that both the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy Cereal and Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Cinnamon-Flavored Chamoy Sauce appear to be a limited-time offering, so you'll need to act fast if you want a sample of this fall's newest releases. If you find that you don't quite like the flavor, no worries — try the Jacques Pépin technique for transforming breakfast cereal by covering it in melted chocolate. Pretty genius, right?