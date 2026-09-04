Review: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal Is A Perplexing Medley Of Fruit And Spice

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal and Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Cinnamon-Flavored Chamoy Sauce are hitting shelves this fall, both promising to deliver a mashup of flavors fans aren't likely to forget. If you're anything like me and have no idea what Chamoy sauce is, it's described by the brand as a bittersweet yet spicy Mexican-style condiment that can be drizzled over fruit, snacks, or frozen drinks. Not satisfied with that description, I took a brief glance at Chamoy Mega's ingredients and saw a hodgepodge of additions -– high fructose corn syrup, spicy red peppers, and acid line the list, leaving me thoroughly confused about what to expect. Could it be that this sweet and spicy Mexican favorite might actually taste good over something as unexpected as cinnamon cereal? I had to find out.

In the upcoming article, I'm putting Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mega Chamoy-Flavored Cereal to the test to see if the unique flavors of Chamoy complement the already satisfying taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch classic cereal. In addition to my review, I'll also drop pertinent details you'll need if you plan on getting your hands on this peculiar release before it disappears. If that sounds like a plan, stick around –- I've got the info you need coming up next.