The Shockingly Simple Way Jacques Pépin Turns Bland Breakfast Cereal Into Rich Chocolatey Treats

Many people start the day with good-for-you breakfast cereals, but let's face it, those more nutritious options aren't exactly taste sensations. That's why some of us add fruit like bananas and blueberries to the bowl to get more flavor. But renowned French chef, Jacques Pépin — one of Ina Garten's dream dinner guests — makes bland breakfast cereal more fun by easily transforming it into crispy chocolate treats.

The idea is simple: mix cereal with melted chocolate and let it harden. Pépin demonstrated how to do it with Rice Krispies and corn flakes (a cereal with a history that's more surprising than you knew) in one of his "Cooking at Home" videos. The chef poured melted chocolate — he suggested using bittersweet or semisweet — over corn flakes in one small bowl, and Rice Krispies in another. Then he mixed the cereals with the chocolate, and spooned the mixture out in small bundles onto a foil-covered baking pan. After about an hour in the refrigerator, and they were set and ready to eat. Pépin claimed he borrowed the concept from his friend and esteemed chocolatier, Jacques Torres.

The only "cooking" that needs to be done involves melting the chocolate, which you can do incrementally in the microwave, or by setting up a double boiler. Be careful not to get any water in the chocolate or it could seize and turn grainy.