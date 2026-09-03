These Apples Won't Make Your Fall Baked Goods Very Flavorful — Here's Why

Nothing against warm bowls of chili and stuffed butternut squash, but the true culinary highlight of fall is all the spectacular baked goods featuring the hero of the season: apples. Muffins, breads, cakes, and pies all get the apple treatment when the weather gets chilly; filling kitchens across the country with the comforting scent of freshly baked seasonal delights. Baked apple fritters and three-ingredient apple pie cakes are even better when they star fruit with a profile that meshes with all the other ingredients in the recipe. By the same token, they fall flat when using varieties that aren't all that flavorful.

Not everyone agrees about which type of apple is best in fall baked goods, but there does appear to be some consensus about which kinds to avoid. Two that don't stack up to their peers in this regard are red delicious and gala. Red delicious apples have a very mild flavor that gets lost when combined with the sugar and warming spices featured in seasonal baked goods. Even when eaten fresh off the tree, they don't pack much of a punch. On top of their lackluster flavor, the texture is gritty and unappealing both raw and baked.

Gala apples possess a more robust apple flavor than red delicious, but it's not just about taste. Galas fail to impress because they become grainy mush when baked. If using galas for something like an apple pie, you can say goodbye to any hopes of enjoying crisp apple slices in each bite.