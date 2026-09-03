These Apples Won't Make Your Fall Baked Goods Very Flavorful — Here's Why
Nothing against warm bowls of chili and stuffed butternut squash, but the true culinary highlight of fall is all the spectacular baked goods featuring the hero of the season: apples. Muffins, breads, cakes, and pies all get the apple treatment when the weather gets chilly; filling kitchens across the country with the comforting scent of freshly baked seasonal delights. Baked apple fritters and three-ingredient apple pie cakes are even better when they star fruit with a profile that meshes with all the other ingredients in the recipe. By the same token, they fall flat when using varieties that aren't all that flavorful.
Not everyone agrees about which type of apple is best in fall baked goods, but there does appear to be some consensus about which kinds to avoid. Two that don't stack up to their peers in this regard are red delicious and gala. Red delicious apples have a very mild flavor that gets lost when combined with the sugar and warming spices featured in seasonal baked goods. Even when eaten fresh off the tree, they don't pack much of a punch. On top of their lackluster flavor, the texture is gritty and unappealing both raw and baked.
Gala apples possess a more robust apple flavor than red delicious, but it's not just about taste. Galas fail to impress because they become grainy mush when baked. If using galas for something like an apple pie, you can say goodbye to any hopes of enjoying crisp apple slices in each bite.
Better apples for scrumptious fall treats
People often use pumpkin or apple pie spice blends to lend baked goods the warm taste of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. But plain apple seasoning? It just doesn't exist. Your only option to impart the sweet taste of apples into a dessert is to use the flavorful fruit. Again, there is a debate about which varieties impart the most flavor to baked goods and it may go on until the end of time, but there are a few which almost always receive high marks.
Braeburns are ideal for imparting a distinct apple flavor to baked goods, and remain somewhat firm after spending time in the oven. And while their red cousins can't hack it in seasonal treats, golden delicious are another quality choice. Leaning on the sweeter side, these apples become even more flavorful after baking them.
Some people argue sweetness isn't the most important quality of an apple in baked goods because most recipes call for an ample amount of sugar to cover that base. This approach claims tartness is the crucial element for obtaining an appealing depth of flavor. This is where Granny Smith apples shine. They tend to get a little softer when baked, but the tangy characteristic yields a rich, harmonious profile.
For pies, the best option is to incorporate two or three different types of apple. Jonathan apples can get a bit soft when baked, but the tart, cider-like qualities they possess elevates the flavor. Balance them with varieties like golden delicious and Braeburn so each bite of pie has at least some firm apple slices to enjoy.