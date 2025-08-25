Pumpkin Vs Apple Pie Spice: Is There A Difference?
There are many additions that make for the best pumpkin pie or the best apple pie, but the right spices are an absolute necessity. The delicious flavors of apple pie spice and pumpkin pie spice are perfected by mixing a variety of spices together, and while some ingredients do overlap, pumpkin pie spice and apple pie spice remain two separate blends. Apple pie spice is made using cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and sometimes cardamom. However, if you were to DIY your own pumpkin pie spice this season, it would look a little different.
While both mixes call for cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, pumpkin pie spice also contains ground cloves and sometimes allspice. Both mixtures are delicious and perfect for the "—ber" months when cozy meals are a must. Aside from a few separate ingredients, the main difference is that pumpkin pie spice leans more toward an earthy flavor profile, thanks to the cloves, while the apple pie spice has more of a sweet flavor. The two blends can often be substituted for one another, but there are occasions when one complements a dish much differently than the other.
Ways to enjoy pumpkin and apple pie spice blends
If you've got pumpkin pie spice and apple pie spice sitting in the cupboard just waiting to be used, forget about how many apples you need for apple pie because there's so much more cooking you can do to enjoy these delicious (and, in my opinion, year-round appropriate) spice blends. If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, scoop yourself a bowl of vanilla ice cream, sprinkled with apple pie spice to make it feel like a fall dessert. You can elevate it even further by adding sliced apples and drizzling maple syrup over the top, too. This combo will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth without doing the work of baking an entire pie.
Pumpkin pie spice is the perfect addition to your next movie night as it tastes delicious when dusted over a bowl of buttered (or plain) popcorn. You can use it on microwave popcorn; however, I've found that it sticks to the kernels best with stovetop popcorn. If you want to make your coffee taste like a hug, you can add pumpkin pie spice to your coffee grounds before brewing. Add a little Irish cream or vanilla coffee creamer to the mix for a coffee shop-worthy cup made right at home. Both apple pie spice and pumpkin pie spice are delicious for a multitude of cozy creations. It just depends on what you're craving in the moment.