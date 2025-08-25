Pumpkin Vs Apple Pie Spice: Is There A Difference?

There are many additions that make for the best pumpkin pie or the best apple pie, but the right spices are an absolute necessity. The delicious flavors of apple pie spice and pumpkin pie spice are perfected by mixing a variety of spices together, and while some ingredients do overlap, pumpkin pie spice and apple pie spice remain two separate blends. Apple pie spice is made using cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and sometimes cardamom. However, if you were to DIY your own pumpkin pie spice this season, it would look a little different.

While both mixes call for cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, pumpkin pie spice also contains ground cloves and sometimes allspice. Both mixtures are delicious and perfect for the "—ber" months when cozy meals are a must. Aside from a few separate ingredients, the main difference is that pumpkin pie spice leans more toward an earthy flavor profile, thanks to the cloves, while the apple pie spice has more of a sweet flavor. The two blends can often be substituted for one another, but there are occasions when one complements a dish much differently than the other.