Make Your Coffee Taste Like A Warm Hug With An Unexpected Spice

We're all looking for ways to brew a better cup of coffee without having our own in-home baristas, and it turns out there are a lot of options for enhancing your morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up. If you find yourself daydreaming of blustery fall days during the summer heat, or needing a hug due to the state of the world, look no further than cloves for the ideal cup. Cloves provide the perfect spicy sweetness to make your coffee feel like it should be enjoyed while watching the rain outside the window of a cozy cafe.

Clove-spiked coffee is common in traditional Mexican café de olla, or "coffee from a pot," and it's also often used in seasonal drinks during colder months. Add whole cloves to your coffee by grinding and brewing them with your coffee grounds. If you use whole bean coffee, you can grind your cloves with the beans for a more flavorful blend. The amount of cloves needed depends on your personal preference and what type of coffee grounds you use each day. If cloves are too expensive, or they don't offer enough flair for your flavor ambitions, you'll be pleased to know that there's far more you can do with spices and coffee beans.