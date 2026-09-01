The Way To Get The Warm Fall Flavor Of Apple Fritters Without All The Hot Oil
It's always difficult to say goodbye to summertime, but doing so means a bounty of delicious fall goodies is on the horizon. Sadly, with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes being the center of attention in fall these days, apples have become the unsung heroes of the season. Apple fritters, in particular, serve as a perfect pick-me-up on chilly autumn mornings. If you're like me, you've been buying them to avoid the hassle of frying them at home. That is, until I realized you can bake them and enjoy the flavors of warm spices combined with tart apples without cleaning up oil splatters or venturing out into the world.
With just a few pantry staples, a mini muffin tin, and an oven, mini baked apple fritters can be made in roughly 30 minutes. The recipe isn't anything out of the ordinary for home bakers. Wet ingredients are mixed and combined with blended dry ingredients (including such fall classics as cinnamon and nutmeg) before diced apples are folded into the batter. After 15 minutes of baking, each mini confection is dipped into a delectable maple syrup glaze that adds to the fall vibe.
The type of apple you use here is a personal choice. Some prefer the accented tartness of Granny Smith apples, while others opt for the milder, sweeter flavor of Honeycrisp. You could even go super sweet with Gala apples. Of course, as with most recipes, you can go the extra mile and incorporate additional ingredients into these fall gems to level them up.
Jazz up baked apple fritters with extras
Mini baked apple fritters become an even more satisfying nosh when you introduce a bit of crunch, and it only takes a couple extra minutes of prep time. Chopped pecans or walnuts (why not both?) can be folded into the batter along with the apples, and from there the treats bake as they normally do. There's also the option of including more fall flavors in the mix, like dried cranberries for additional tartness or microwave-browned butter instead of regular butter to add nuttiness to the profile.
Switching up the ingredients in the glaze is another way to put your own spin on these tasty goodies. You can let the fall flavors in the fritters stand on their own with a simple vanilla glaze, or lean into cinnamon by coating them in a cinnamon sugar mix. A caramel glaze drizzled over the top would mesh with all the other warm spices and give the dessert an air of decadence.
If you'd rather your faux fritters looked a bit more like the real deal, you can skip the mini muffin tin and bake them right on an oiled baking sheet. Just use a larger scoop to mound them onto the surface. You may need to adjust the baking time, so watch them closely. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper if you're worried about them dirtying up your bakeware. Once they're cooked and glazed, pair them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a mug of warm apple cider for the full fall food experience.