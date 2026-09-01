The Way To Get The Warm Fall Flavor Of Apple Fritters Without All The Hot Oil

It's always difficult to say goodbye to summertime, but doing so means a bounty of delicious fall goodies is on the horizon. Sadly, with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes being the center of attention in fall these days, apples have become the unsung heroes of the season. Apple fritters, in particular, serve as a perfect pick-me-up on chilly autumn mornings. If you're like me, you've been buying them to avoid the hassle of frying them at home. That is, until I realized you can bake them and enjoy the flavors of warm spices combined with tart apples without cleaning up oil splatters or venturing out into the world.

With just a few pantry staples, a mini muffin tin, and an oven, mini baked apple fritters can be made in roughly 30 minutes. The recipe isn't anything out of the ordinary for home bakers. Wet ingredients are mixed and combined with blended dry ingredients (including such fall classics as cinnamon and nutmeg) before diced apples are folded into the batter. After 15 minutes of baking, each mini confection is dipped into a delectable maple syrup glaze that adds to the fall vibe.

The type of apple you use here is a personal choice. Some prefer the accented tartness of Granny Smith apples, while others opt for the milder, sweeter flavor of Honeycrisp. You could even go super sweet with Gala apples. Of course, as with most recipes, you can go the extra mile and incorporate additional ingredients into these fall gems to level them up.