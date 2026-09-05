The Culver's Kid's Meal That Can Satisfy Hungry Adults
Kids' meals are often seen as smaller, less satisfying entrees that either don't have enough substance to fill an adult or are made outright unavailable to grown-ups without a child present. However, when you discover an instance where neither of these things are true, you might consider grabbing a lower-priced item with no real downside. At Culver's, not only do you get a lower price for a similar meal, but you also get an extra treat with your dish that makes the kids' menu even more enticing.
The item in question is the Single ButterBurger with Cheese Kids' Meal, which — as the name suggests — features a ButterBurger with Cheese, a small order of french fries, a small drink, and one scoop of frozen custard for just $6.99. While this may be considered expensive compared to some other fast food kids' meals, it's certainly more affordable than many value meals are — including the ones at Culver's. The ButterBurger with Cheese Kids' Meal comes with the same sandwich featured in the Single ButterBurger with Cheese Basket — a meal that costs $8.89. This higher price tag only pays for the burger, a small order of fries, and a small fountain drink. So, not only does ordering the kids' meal save you $2.00 for the same items, but it also gets you a scoop of frozen custard on top.
What else is on Culver's kids' menu?
The Single ButterBurger with Cheese Kids' Meal alone is reason enough for Culver's to be known for having one of the best fast food kids' menus for adults. However, it's far from the only great option the menu has for kids and grown-ups to choose from. For example, the original and buffalo-flavored chicken tenders are both tasty options that can be purchased as either a kids' meal or as a value basket at the restaurant. The value basket allows you to get a 4-piece or an 8-piece order of chicken tenders, but anyone ordering the 2-piece basket with a small side and small drink should opt for the kids' version instead. Similar to the ButterBurger, this will save you $1.60 and get you the single scoop of custard.
The other two kids' meals at Culver's are both lesser-known items on the restaurant's menu, but that only means the corn dog and the grilled cheese are both deeply underrated. The latter has a full-on cult following online and is the secret vehicle for getting the cheesiest burger possible at Culver's. The kids' meals for both items are $1.10 cheaper than their value basket alternatives, making them the best way to get the most bang for your buck for these items.