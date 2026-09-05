The Culver's Kid's Meal That Can Satisfy Hungry Adults

Kids' meals are often seen as smaller, less satisfying entrees that either don't have enough substance to fill an adult or are made outright unavailable to grown-ups without a child present. However, when you discover an instance where neither of these things are true, you might consider grabbing a lower-priced item with no real downside. At Culver's, not only do you get a lower price for a similar meal, but you also get an extra treat with your dish that makes the kids' menu even more enticing.

The item in question is the Single ButterBurger with Cheese Kids' Meal, which — as the name suggests — features a ButterBurger with Cheese, a small order of french fries, a small drink, and one scoop of frozen custard for just $6.99. While this may be considered expensive compared to some other fast food kids' meals, it's certainly more affordable than many value meals are — including the ones at Culver's. The ButterBurger with Cheese Kids' Meal comes with the same sandwich featured in the Single ButterBurger with Cheese Basket — a meal that costs $8.89. This higher price tag only pays for the burger, a small order of fries, and a small fountain drink. So, not only does ordering the kids' meal save you $2.00 for the same items, but it also gets you a scoop of frozen custard on top.