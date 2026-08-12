This Culver's Burger Trick Is Only For Extreme Cheese Lovers

When you want something protein-packed and smothered in dairy, a ButterBurger with cheese doesn't always satisfy. Plus, the slices sometimes don't fully melt, so you probably won't get an impressive cheese pull. If you go for a melty Culver's grilled cheese sandwich instead, you won't get any beef. When you combine the two, though, you'll get an outrageous amount of cheese and lots of protein. Call it a grilled cheeseburger, a burger grilled cheese, or whatever you like — use this hack to build a Culver's order that features three levels of melted American cheese on one burger.

To make this grilled cheese-ButterBurger hybrid, order two grilled cheese sandwiches and one hamburger patty with a slice of cheese a la carte. Place the patty between the two grilled cheese sandwiches and voila: a burger with a level of cheese so intense it should come with a warning label. This order hack upgrades the bread, too. It transforms the standard ButterBurger Kaiser bun into two sets of buttery toasted sourdough slices.