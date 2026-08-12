This Culver's Burger Trick Is Only For Extreme Cheese Lovers
When you want something protein-packed and smothered in dairy, a ButterBurger with cheese doesn't always satisfy. Plus, the slices sometimes don't fully melt, so you probably won't get an impressive cheese pull. If you go for a melty Culver's grilled cheese sandwich instead, you won't get any beef. When you combine the two, though, you'll get an outrageous amount of cheese and lots of protein. Call it a grilled cheeseburger, a burger grilled cheese, or whatever you like — use this hack to build a Culver's order that features three levels of melted American cheese on one burger.
To make this grilled cheese-ButterBurger hybrid, order two grilled cheese sandwiches and one hamburger patty with a slice of cheese a la carte. Place the patty between the two grilled cheese sandwiches and voila: a burger with a level of cheese so intense it should come with a warning label. This order hack upgrades the bread, too. It transforms the standard ButterBurger Kaiser bun into two sets of buttery toasted sourdough slices.
More cheesy hacks for Culver's fans
Take your DIY grilled cheese-ButterBurger to further heights by stuffing an order of Wisconsin Cheese Curds inside the sandwich for a little crunch and more fried cheese goodness. If you catch Culver's in the fall, you can create a whole cheesy mess by ordering a seasonal CurderBurger, sans the bun. It already has a round, patty-sized crown of deep-fried cheese curds to accompany the beef. Replace the bread with two of the fast food chain's grilled cheese sandwiches, and you'll get a dramatic amount of much cheese.
To complete your meal, Culver's has hearty side dishes with plenty of cheese. Culver's Cheese and Mac is full of cheddar, or grab an order of fries smothered in chili and cheese sauce. Use some of the best Culver's ordering tips to make your own version of poutine, or ask for a large side of cheese sauce to dunk your sandwich, pour over onion rings, or dip your pretzel bites.