7 Aldi Bakery Finds That Fall Flavor Lovers Need To Know About

If autumnal foods are your favorites, you probably rejoiced when Aldi dropped fall finds as early as August. Now that September is here, the store has held its "summer items funeral" and entirely moved on to all things fall. Among what's new at Aldi in September 2026 are holiday items such as cheeses and snack chips in Halloween shapes, but there are also plenty of pumpkin products, including a sweet spread, a muffin mix, and an artisanal boxed mac and cheese. Other fall flavors, too, will share time in the spotlight, such as a roasted root vegetable flatbread and pasta with a maple-bacon filling. Where you'll really start to get that fall feeling, though, is in the store's bakery aisle.

Aldi's bakery heralds the harvest season with the flavors of several fall fruits. Pumpkin, of course, plays a prominent role, but apple and cranberry are also in the mix. Warm spices such as cinnamon come into play, too, as do hearty whole grains and seeds. While many of the fall-flavored bakery items are desserts such as cakes and cookies, there are also some harvest-inspired breads to round out the list.