7 Aldi Bakery Finds That Fall Flavor Lovers Need To Know About
If autumnal foods are your favorites, you probably rejoiced when Aldi dropped fall finds as early as August. Now that September is here, the store has held its "summer items funeral" and entirely moved on to all things fall. Among what's new at Aldi in September 2026 are holiday items such as cheeses and snack chips in Halloween shapes, but there are also plenty of pumpkin products, including a sweet spread, a muffin mix, and an artisanal boxed mac and cheese. Other fall flavors, too, will share time in the spotlight, such as a roasted root vegetable flatbread and pasta with a maple-bacon filling. Where you'll really start to get that fall feeling, though, is in the store's bakery aisle.
Aldi's bakery heralds the harvest season with the flavors of several fall fruits. Pumpkin, of course, plays a prominent role, but apple and cranberry are also in the mix. Warm spices such as cinnamon come into play, too, as do hearty whole grains and seeds. While many of the fall-flavored bakery items are desserts such as cakes and cookies, there are also some harvest-inspired breads to round out the list.
Bread that combines cranberries and pumpkin
Fall features two of our favorite holidays, and each of those occasions has its signature fruit: Halloween's is pumpkin, while cranberries will forever be associated with Thanksgiving. Backerhaus Sourdough Pumpkinseed Cranberry Loaf combines both types of produce into a savory sliced bread, with cranberries added to the dough and pumpkin seeds sprinkled on top. If this sourdough loaf gets stale, you can make some French toast with a fall-flavored twist.
Purchase a 17.64-ounce Backerhaus Cranberry Pumpkinseed Loaf at Aldi for $3.99.
A choice of autumnal muffins
Pumpkin spice is certainly associated with fall, but apples are also tied to autumn since this is the time of year when they're ripe for the picking. Aldi is covering both bases with a pair of newly released breakfast baked goods from the Bake Shop brand in apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavors. These come four to a container, with each 3.5-ounce muffin costing slightly less than a buck. (You can't beat that with a Starbucks stirring stick.)
Buy a 14-ounce package of Bake Shop Apple Cinnamon Muffins for $3.89 at Aldi.
Cranberry-enhanced oatmeal cookies
What do you get when you take hearty wholegrain cookies and add a tart, tangy fruit that tastes like the best part of November? Aldi's Bake Shop Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies, an undisputed fall favorite even though they're sometimes available at other times of the year. Whenever they do appear, shoppers greet them with enthusiasm. As one member of Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame Community expressed, "I love those ones! I try to get them any time I see them!" Another enthusiastically commented, "Hands down, our favorite store-bought oatmeal cookie!"
Purchase a 14-ounce 10-count package of Bake Shop Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies at Aldi for $4.75.
Fritters made with fall's favorite fruit
When you're eating Bake Shop Apple Fritters, you're "frittering away your time" in the nicest possible way. What could be better than flavorful fall fruit and fried dough? Here's an experienced Aldi shopper tip: If you prefer your fritters crispy rather than soft, you might want to give them a minute or two in the air fryer.
Purchase a 14-ounce four-count package of Bake Shop Apple Fritters at Aldi for $4.39.
Pumpkin cake with a creamy filling
This fall dessert has an orange pumpkin cake exterior, while its creamy white filling is made of buttercream frosting. When sliced, the cake's spiral swirls make for a pretty addition to a decorative dessert platter. It could also be served whole and adorned with a few seasonal decorations to serve as a Halloween or Thanksgiving equivalent to a Christmas Bûche de Noël.
Purchase an 18-ounce Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll at Aldi for $4.99.
Pumpkin-flavored cookie-wiches
Most sandwich cookies are built along the Oreo model, with hard, crunchy exteriors and a thin smear of frosting in the middle. Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies, on the other hand, are made from soft, cake-like pumpkin spice cookies filled with a generous scoop of tangy cream cheese frosting. The filling is even flavored with cinnamon for a double dose of spice.
Purchase a 15.5-ounce 12-count package of Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies at Aldi for $4.99.
A sweet and swirly breakfast bread
Brioche breads tend to be on the sweet side, and Aldi is really leaning into this with its Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring. Not only is this loaf full of fall flavor, but its swirly shape is attractive enough to take pride of place at a breakfast or brunch gathering. Each loaf can conveniently be pulled apart into six individual buns.
Purchase a 17.6-ounce Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring at Aldi for $5.49.