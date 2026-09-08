Panera Bread's Fancier Sister Chain Is Roughly The Same Price And Not Enough People Talk About It

Panera Bread is one of the more notable fast-casual restaurant chains in the United States (despite its poor reviews online) and has over 2,000 locations scattered across almost every state in the country. But even Panera fans are likely unaware of the restaurant's sister chain, which has a relatively limited presence (less than 100 locations in the United States). Panera is owned by the Luxembourg-based JAB Holding Company, which means it's under the same corporate umbrella as both Krispy Kreme and Pret A Manager — the latter of which is a British restaurant chain many Panera fans would likely enjoy quite a bit.

In many cases (such as Culver's and its sister company, Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q), sibling restaurant chains have very little in common with each other beyond sharing a parent company. However, Pret A Manager and Panera have fairly similar menus and prices. Beyond the organic coffee that Pret is known for, both restaurants specialize in sandwiches, salads, soups, and pastries. With that being said, the specific dishes at each chain do differ. Pret is known for having more European-minded menu items whereas Panera focuses on American food. The restaurants also differ somewhat in terms of atmosphere. In other words, don't expect the same experience at both lunch spots.