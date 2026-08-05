Culver's Has A Corporate Sister Chain Not Enough People Know About, And It Might Surprise You

From the cheese curds to the unparalleled burgers that set Culver's apart from other fast food joints, it's a one-of-a-kind chain that many American consumers know and love, especially those from the Midwest. While the business is seen as standing on its own two feet (and is still primarily owned by the Culver family), there is also a private equity firm based in Atlanta that owns a minority share of the company.

Roark Capital Group invested in Culver's in October 2017 and acquired Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q earlier that same year, making the southern chain Culver's sibling restaurant. The Birmingham, Alabama-based barbecue restaurant was founded in 1985 by father and son duo Jim and Nick Pihakis, and it has since expanded to have 63 locations across seven southern states. While this reach is nowhere near that of Culver's, a chain that has over 1,000 locations in 26 states, Jim 'N Nick's is a cult favorite that deserves its flowers. In fact, we'd consider it one of the regional barbecue chains we want to see everywhere.