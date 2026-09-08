This '00s Buffet-Style Pizza Chain Quietly Vanished, And You Probably Didn't Even Notice
Pizza chains just aren't what they used to be. Once part of a thriving industry hawking tasty pies in homey pizza parlor settings, most are now corporate shells of what made them so endearing in decades past. And many old-school pizza chains have quietly disappeared over the years, one being a once-beloved haunt based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, called Eatza Pizza.
The pizza chain offered customers a wide variety of pies, from traditional pepperoni to its Tostacon that mimicked the flavors of a burrito. It also served a dessert pizza that some folks still reminisce about. Patrons had 18 feet of buffet line to grab a slice that most appealed to them, but those weren't the only food options available in this buffet-style operation. Eatza Pizza endeavored to offer customers as many food choices as possible, with the all-you-can-eat buffet line featuring classic eats such as fried chicken and macaroni and cheese, as well as a salad bar. It also came up with some original concepts, like the breaded and fried potatoes the chain dubbed "Zatos."
If you've never heard of Eatza Pizza, it's probably because it never had a national footprint the likes of major chains such as Pizza Hut and the best-selling pizza chain of 2026, Domino's. It only managed to open just over 100 stores in the U.S. before things started to go south. And once they did, Eatza Pizza didn't last long.
The pizza chain fell as fast as it grew
During the early 2000s, it appeared that Eatza Pizza had a brilliant business concept on its hands. The company was steadily expanding after its founding in 1997, increasing its footprint to roughly 77 stores in 11 states by 2005. It leaned on local and national media outlets to get the word out about its operation, and when a new owner took the reins, it entered a rebranding period that saw the chain introduce updated color schemes in its restaurants and 700- to 1,000-square-foot game rooms that appealed to kids and adults alike.
Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse soon after that. By 2007, Eatza Pizza was facing two lawsuits — one from a restaurant supply business claiming the chain had failed to pay its bills and another from a landlord asserting the company had violated its lease agreement. It wasn't long before Eatza Pizza was relegated to a nostalgic pizza chain memory when it closed all locations in 2008.
The exact reasons the pizza chain was struggling financially aren't clear, though the all-you-can-eat buffet model is pointed to as an obvious obstacle to remaining profitable. It's challenging for a culinary business to have a menu offering something for everybody and not have food cost issues. Eatza Pizza also had a company policy that pies could only be left out for 20 minutes before they needed to be thrown out. It was something customers could get behind because it meant fresh slices were always available, but from an economic standpoint, tossing out pizza every 20 minutes couldn't have been terrific for the company's bottom line and may have contributed to the pizza chain's downfall.