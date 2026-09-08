This '00s Buffet-Style Pizza Chain Quietly Vanished, And You Probably Didn't Even Notice

Pizza chains just aren't what they used to be. Once part of a thriving industry hawking tasty pies in homey pizza parlor settings, most are now corporate shells of what made them so endearing in decades past. And many old-school pizza chains have quietly disappeared over the years, one being a once-beloved haunt based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, called Eatza Pizza.

The pizza chain offered customers a wide variety of pies, from traditional pepperoni to its Tostacon that mimicked the flavors of a burrito. It also served a dessert pizza that some folks still reminisce about. Patrons had 18 feet of buffet line to grab a slice that most appealed to them, but those weren't the only food options available in this buffet-style operation. Eatza Pizza endeavored to offer customers as many food choices as possible, with the all-you-can-eat buffet line featuring classic eats such as fried chicken and macaroni and cheese, as well as a salad bar. It also came up with some original concepts, like the breaded and fried potatoes the chain dubbed "Zatos."

If you've never heard of Eatza Pizza, it's probably because it never had a national footprint the likes of major chains such as Pizza Hut and the best-selling pizza chain of 2026, Domino's. It only managed to open just over 100 stores in the U.S. before things started to go south. And once they did, Eatza Pizza didn't last long.