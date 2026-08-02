Not Papa Johns, Not Pizza Hut: This Is The Best-Selling Pizza Chain In The World In 2026

Whether you're looking for a thin New York slice or a deep dish Chicago-style pizza, there's no shortage of options to fulfill that cheesy craving. Naturally, with an abundance of companies hawking pies someone has to come out on top. The honor of best-selling pizza chain worldwide falls to Domino's, which raked in $20.6 billion globally in the past year per its July 2026 earnings report; far outpacing its competition.

Relative to this time last year, Domino's witnessed a 1.9% boost in national sales and a 4.1% increase in sales internationally. The popular pizza chain also increased its total revenue by 4.3%. Those sales numbers amount to a sizable profit to the tune of $135.8 million in net income for the quarter: a 3.6% rise from the previous year.

The pizza chain's competitors didn't fare as well, at least not in the first quarter of their fiscal year (their second quarter reports have yet to be released). Although its sales marginally increased, Pizza Hut recorded a 16% drop in operating profit in early 2026. Papa John's also experienced a disappointing first quarter with total revenue falling by $39.7 million compared to the same period last year and net income plummeting by $2.4 million. Domino's is riding high with the latest news and there are no signs it plans to stop growing sales or locations.