Not Papa Johns, Not Pizza Hut: This Is The Best-Selling Pizza Chain In The World In 2026
Whether you're looking for a thin New York slice or a deep dish Chicago-style pizza, there's no shortage of options to fulfill that cheesy craving. Naturally, with an abundance of companies hawking pies someone has to come out on top. The honor of best-selling pizza chain worldwide falls to Domino's, which raked in $20.6 billion globally in the past year per its July 2026 earnings report; far outpacing its competition.
Relative to this time last year, Domino's witnessed a 1.9% boost in national sales and a 4.1% increase in sales internationally. The popular pizza chain also increased its total revenue by 4.3%. Those sales numbers amount to a sizable profit to the tune of $135.8 million in net income for the quarter: a 3.6% rise from the previous year.
The pizza chain's competitors didn't fare as well, at least not in the first quarter of their fiscal year (their second quarter reports have yet to be released). Although its sales marginally increased, Pizza Hut recorded a 16% drop in operating profit in early 2026. Papa John's also experienced a disappointing first quarter with total revenue falling by $39.7 million compared to the same period last year and net income plummeting by $2.4 million. Domino's is riding high with the latest news and there are no signs it plans to stop growing sales or locations.
Domino's expanded more than just its revenue
The best-selling pizza chain in the world already has a significant presence globally, evidenced in part by the fact that Domino's has a franchise location right next to Santa's HQ. It has even delivered pizza via submarine on Loch Ness Lake in Scotland. One compelling factor that likely played an important role in Domino's becoming pizza's top dog was continuing to increase its global footprint. Although it had a net growth in the United States of 26 stores, it opened a net of 209 new locations internationally.
In contrast, Papa John's closed more stores than it opened during its first quarter, dropping 63 locations worldwide, 36 of which were in North America. Pizza Hut has gone in the opposite direction and netted 346 new stores globally, but this hasn't yet amounted to a positive effect on the company's bottom line.
Domino's success could be attributed to several factors, but order growth was a main driver according to the company's CEO, Russel Weiner. Both carryout and delivery order counts grew in the second quarter, in part due to new customers giving the pizza chain a whirl. Customers are also actively participating in the company's Domino's Rewards program, which encourages them to return for future purchases. No one reigns supreme forever, but from the looks of its latest earnings report, Domino's is crushing it for the time being.