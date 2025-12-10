Santa Will Finally Be Able To Order Pizza With This Domino's First

Say what you want about the Santa Claus we all know and love, but the North Pole is real. Roughly 2,700 Americans call North Pole, Alaska, home, and they embrace the Christmas spirit all year as they stroll down Mistletoe Lane and Kris Kringle Drive, reveling in the beauty of the Last Frontier. Now, in a North Pole first, residents will have something more substantial than milk and cookies to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve: Domino's pizza.

The pizza chain has opened up a franchise location at 320 N. Santa Claus Lane, just in time for the big guy to get his hands on a slice before he completes his monumental annual task of delivering gifts to folks all over the world. Store owner Bryan Dobb is as thrilled as a kid on Christmas morning to bring Domino's to such an iconic region. "We're excited to bring even more cheer to the area through the magic of pizza," he said in a press release shared with The Takeout. Dobb even has some special events planned to celebrate the opening of the first Domino's to arrive in Santa's hometown that exemplify the season of giving.