Santa Will Finally Be Able To Order Pizza With This Domino's First
Say what you want about the Santa Claus we all know and love, but the North Pole is real. Roughly 2,700 Americans call North Pole, Alaska, home, and they embrace the Christmas spirit all year as they stroll down Mistletoe Lane and Kris Kringle Drive, reveling in the beauty of the Last Frontier. Now, in a North Pole first, residents will have something more substantial than milk and cookies to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve: Domino's pizza.
The pizza chain has opened up a franchise location at 320 N. Santa Claus Lane, just in time for the big guy to get his hands on a slice before he completes his monumental annual task of delivering gifts to folks all over the world. Store owner Bryan Dobb is as thrilled as a kid on Christmas morning to bring Domino's to such an iconic region. "We're excited to bring even more cheer to the area through the magic of pizza," he said in a press release shared with The Takeout. Dobb even has some special events planned to celebrate the opening of the first Domino's to arrive in Santa's hometown that exemplify the season of giving.
Domino's has more than pizza in store for North Pole
Residents of North Pole, Alaska, are in for more than just having another restaurant to order food from. The new Domino's store will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 20 to celebrate the latest addition to the town. Gifts for children, face painting, and other surprises are in store for those who attend the day-long event, as well as a discount on Domino's pizza. Customers who order online and use the code "ELF" at checkout will secure a medium one-topping pizza for just $5.
That's not all! Recognizing the spirit of the season, Domino's is giving back to the local community. Throughout December, North Pole and Fairbanks Domino's stores will be collecting nonperishable food donations destined for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. There are also plans to host a Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake decorating party at Santa's Senior Center in North Pole.
Newly minted franchise owner Bryan Dobb said, "While we're here to make, bake, and serve delicious pizza, we also want to be a restaurant that invests back into our neighborhoods." Although people can't bank on Domino's 30-minute or less delivery guarantee anymore, folks across the Tanana Valley are surely excited to see a pizza joint open in Christmastown that cares about the well-being of its community members.