Domino's Makes Waves With First-Ever Submarine Pizza Delivery On Loch Ness, Scotland
Domino's Pizza wanted to make a splash with its latest method of pizza delivery, and it couldn't have picked a more appropriate location. Famed for being home to the ever elusive Loch Ness Monster, folks taking a sojourn to Loch Ness Lake recently witnessed a truly iconic world's first that had nothing to do with the (as some view it) mythical creature lurking in the depths. Instead, those surveying the calm waters in the Scottish Highlands noticed a high-speed submarine-type vehicle racing toward a couple of campers, waiting along the shore. And although the even may have exceeded the old Domino's "30 minutes or less" guarantee, they did receive a fresh, hot Domino's pie via submarine pizza delivery.
The innovative watercraft can cruise through the water at up to 45 miles per hour thanks to its 300-horsepower engine. To put that in perspective, it's roughly the same amount of power behind a 2024 Ford Mustang. And just for the sake of putting on a show, the submarine also has the capability of surging 16 feet out of the water. I can't imagine a more entertaining way to get your hands on a Domino's gluten-free pizza, or one of the chain's latest specials. Still, unfortunately, those that don't live in the immediate vicinity of Loch Ness Lake may be waiting a while to have a pizza delivered by submarine.
Domino's continues to innovate pizza delivery
With Domino's Pizza slated to open 175 new locations in 2025 alone, it's going to need to get creative in finding new and exciting ways to deliver its product. The company has already tested out pothole-proof bicycles and robot dogs, but its latest submarine pizza delivery might just take the cake as the most original way pizza delivery has ever taken place. However, as much as folks might want to get a fresh pizza delivered to their camping site in the U.S., the chain doesn't currently plan to expand its existing submarine into a fleet of submersible delivery vehicles.
Competition is stiff in the pizza delivery industry, and Domino's has tried to stay on top of its game by collaborating with wine brands and coming out with new deals for customers, in recent years. Whether we are going to be treated to robot delivery dogs or submarine pizza delivery anytime soon is anyone's best guess, but boy, it feels like there has never been a more exciting time to live in the future.