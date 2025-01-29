Domino's Just Took A Page From Pizza Hut's Book With A New Collab

Who says wine is too ritzy for fast food lovers? Certainly not Domino's. The pizza chain is now collaborating with the Australian wine brand Yellow Tail to release a limited edition red blend bottle.

Per the announcement, this wine is meant to pair perfectly with any of Domino's pizza offerings while delivering a rich, smooth taste. The combination of a national chain's pizza and its own special wine might sound familiar. That's because back in November, Pizza Hut came out with its own tomato wine.

But unlike Domino's new collaboration, Pizza Hut's wine was made from fermented tomatoes, along with basil, oregano, and garlic to give a flavor profile inspired by its own pizza recipe. While the inspiration for Pizza Hut's wine was commendable, its flavor mostly translated to spice-filled tomato juice.

Considering the fact that Domino's is collaborating with an already globally popular (and affordable) brand of wine, it may be on a better path than Pizza Hut took with its tomato wine. Of course, the only way to know is to try the collaboration for yourself. Here's how.