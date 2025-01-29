Domino's Just Took A Page From Pizza Hut's Book With A New Collab
Who says wine is too ritzy for fast food lovers? Certainly not Domino's. The pizza chain is now collaborating with the Australian wine brand Yellow Tail to release a limited edition red blend bottle.
Per the announcement, this wine is meant to pair perfectly with any of Domino's pizza offerings while delivering a rich, smooth taste. The combination of a national chain's pizza and its own special wine might sound familiar. That's because back in November, Pizza Hut came out with its own tomato wine.
But unlike Domino's new collaboration, Pizza Hut's wine was made from fermented tomatoes, along with basil, oregano, and garlic to give a flavor profile inspired by its own pizza recipe. While the inspiration for Pizza Hut's wine was commendable, its flavor mostly translated to spice-filled tomato juice.
Considering the fact that Domino's is collaborating with an already globally popular (and affordable) brand of wine, it may be on a better path than Pizza Hut took with its tomato wine. Of course, the only way to know is to try the collaboration for yourself. Here's how.
How to get your hands on Domino's new wine
The Yellow Tail and Domino's Red Blend comes in a 1.5 liter bottle which can be purchased at retailers where the Yellow Tail brand is sold, including through Drizly and Instacart. A regular 1.5 liter bottle of Yellow Tail wine usually costs around $10, though this particular red blend will sell for $11.99.
It may go without saying, but the Domino's pizza is not included with your purchase of the collaboration wine. Instead, as part of the collaboration, the two brands are offering 'Twist. Tap. Order.' caps with some bottles of the wine. These special caps, which will only be available online, allow you to twist off and tap your smartphone to the cap to place an order on the Domino's mobile app. (Possibly another way for Domino's to increase its delivery sales.)
Unfortunately, the wine and the special twist cap won't be available in all 50 states. The 'Twist. Tap. Order.' capped bottles will be available starting February 3 and only in Florida, Washington D.C., Nebraska, Wyoming, and Oregon. For those who can't get their hand on the limited edition bottle, Yellow Tail has also conveniently suggested a number of Domino's pizza pairings with its existing wine offerings.
The light, fruity notes of Yellow Tail's Pinot Grigio are supposed to go nicely with Domino's Pacific Veggie pizza, while a sip of rich Merlot as you bite into a slice of the Meatzza will help you relax. Whatever your wine tastes are, there appears to be a pizza out there for you.