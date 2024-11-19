Ever Craved Pizza-Flavored Wine? Well, Pizza Hut Has You Covered

Some of my favorite lazy nights have often included a takeout pizza and a bottle of wine on the couch. But now thanks to Pizza Hut, I can indulge in a two-for-one treat with a bottle of newly launched tomato wine with pizza-inspired flavorings.

Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut was created in collaboration with Irvine's Just Beyond Paradise Winery, a family-owned vineyard and winery based out of Lawrence, Kansas. If you think tomato wine sounds strange, rest assured that Just Beyond Winery knows what it's doing and already offers two other varieties of tomato wine. After all, a tomato is a fruit, so why not make it into wine?

The partnership with Pizza Hut takes the same approach by fermenting vine-ripened tomatoes picked at their peak of sweetness into a bold and savory red wine, adding a hint of fresh basil leaves, oregano, and yes, even garlic to lend that undeniable pizza taste. The wine also incorporates notes of oakwood to recall the roasty taste of a freshly baked crust.