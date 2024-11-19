Ever Craved Pizza-Flavored Wine? Well, Pizza Hut Has You Covered
Some of my favorite lazy nights have often included a takeout pizza and a bottle of wine on the couch. But now thanks to Pizza Hut, I can indulge in a two-for-one treat with a bottle of newly launched tomato wine with pizza-inspired flavorings.
Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut was created in collaboration with Irvine's Just Beyond Paradise Winery, a family-owned vineyard and winery based out of Lawrence, Kansas. If you think tomato wine sounds strange, rest assured that Just Beyond Winery knows what it's doing and already offers two other varieties of tomato wine. After all, a tomato is a fruit, so why not make it into wine?
The partnership with Pizza Hut takes the same approach by fermenting vine-ripened tomatoes picked at their peak of sweetness into a bold and savory red wine, adding a hint of fresh basil leaves, oregano, and yes, even garlic to lend that undeniable pizza taste. The wine also incorporates notes of oakwood to recall the roasty taste of a freshly baked crust.
Where you can buy Pizza Hut wine
Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut is available to purchase on the Just Beyond Paradise website, offered in standalone bottles for $25 each. You can also buy the limited edition gift set that includes a bottle of wine, two Pizza Hut branded stainless steel wine glasses, and a corkscrew all together in a special pizza box-shaped package for $60.
To celebrate the tomato wine's release along with the holiday season, Pizza Hut is offering its fan-favorite Triple Treat Box for only $19.99. The deal includes two medium 1-topping pizzas, 5 fresh baked breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon mini cinnamon rolls in a seasonally themed box, and is being offered at its lowest price in history to offset the already expensive holiday season. Maybe the company can start carrying the wine in the Pizza Hut locations that serve alcohol?
Order a bottle or two of Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut and get a Triple Treat Box the day it arrives and you'll be drowning in pizza flavor, which doesn't sound like a bad way to go if you ask me.