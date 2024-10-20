It's True: Some Pizza Hut Locations Still Serve Alcohol
If you've ever found yourself craving a beer with your pan pizza from Pizza Hut, you've probably assumed that you need to stop by the store on the way home to grab an ice-cold sixer. That's because many Pizza Hut locations, including the one near me, simply don't serve alcohol. But there are a chosen few out there who can get an adult drink with their Chicago tavern-style pizza. When asked about the topic, Pizza Hut told us that more than 550 locations sell alcohol.
The decision to sell alcohol is not exclusive to dine-in stores either, meaning you'd be able to get some alcohol to-go with your order, even at counter service-only Pizza Huts. The decision to sell alcohol lies largely with the franchise owner, as they'd be the one who needs to deal with laws and local licensing requirements which will vary depending on where the store is located. Beer with your large Meat Lover's pizza isn't a pipe dream or an inconvenience after all — just check with your local Pizza Hut to see if they carry any.
Some Pizza Hut buffets also still exist
If you're a geriatric millennial (ugh, I hate that term) like me, it's hard not to also pine for the Pizza Hut days of yore; when sit-down Huts oftentimes had buffets replete with all-you-can-eat pies and a salad bar. These days, they've all but been eliminated — or so we thought. A post from Foodbeast earlier this summer reports that people have been seeing buffets in various areas again, like Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Tennessee, popping up for lunch service.
Posts on Reddit have also confirmed the existence of Pizza Hut buffets in individual locations such as in Ohio. So yes, the buffets may be rare, but their embers still glow under the red roof of some Huts. Imagine being able to dig into your all-you-can-eat pizza with a beer: now that would be a Friday night. A generous adult dinner of nostalgia, maybe throw in a few rounds of arcade games with a sticky joystick, and you're golden. It'd be even better if you could drink the beer from one of those red plastic cups they had from back in the day, but those aren't back in Pizza Huts as far as we know. Yet. From what we can tell, Pizza Hut isn't about using nostalgia as a marketing tactic.