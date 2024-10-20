It's True: Some Pizza Hut Locations Still Serve Alcohol

If you've ever found yourself craving a beer with your pan pizza from Pizza Hut, you've probably assumed that you need to stop by the store on the way home to grab an ice-cold sixer. That's because many Pizza Hut locations, including the one near me, simply don't serve alcohol. But there are a chosen few out there who can get an adult drink with their Chicago tavern-style pizza. When asked about the topic, Pizza Hut told us that more than 550 locations sell alcohol.

The decision to sell alcohol is not exclusive to dine-in stores either, meaning you'd be able to get some alcohol to-go with your order, even at counter service-only Pizza Huts. The decision to sell alcohol lies largely with the franchise owner, as they'd be the one who needs to deal with laws and local licensing requirements which will vary depending on where the store is located. Beer with your large Meat Lover's pizza isn't a pipe dream or an inconvenience after all — just check with your local Pizza Hut to see if they carry any.