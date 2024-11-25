Pizza Hut Tomato Wine: Does It Actually Taste Like Pizza Hut? We Found Out

There's something about the holiday season that brings to mind images of wine glasses clinking in group settings. And what's easier to feed a large group than pizza? Nothing. But, of course it wouldn't be a proper Italian night without a little vino to go along with it.

So, Pizza Hut has just launched a limited edition bottle of its first-ever tomato wine. Yep, Pizza Hut is selling bottles of tomato wine, inspired by its own pizza recipe. Pizza Hut might not be the first place you think of uncorking wine, but you'd be surprised. Some Pizza Hut locations still even serve alcohol, and depending on your tastes, Pizza Hut is ranked pretty highly against other pizza chains. With that in mind, the chain is breaking neither tradition nor good sense with its limited launch of this product.

Normally, promotions like this come in the form of a giveaway or are sent to media professionals as part of a gimmick. Rarely does a brand make something like this available to the public for purchase, but leave it to Pizza Hut to make pizza wine a reality right before the holidays. Let's see if this bottle lives up to its branding, and what better way to do that, than with a personal pan pizza from the Hut?