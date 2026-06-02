The Nostalgic Pizza Chain That's Made A Comeback From Bankruptcy At Walmart
It's never fun to hear that one of your favorite old-school restaurant chains has had to file for bankruptcy, as it could potentially mean the end is nigh for the company. However, there are many restaurant chains that have (often unexpectedly) filed for bankruptcy, and several have been able to bounce back later. It seems the most recent example of this phenomenon is none other than Mr. Gatti's Pizza, a pizzeria chain that first opened in the 1960s and has been quite popular ever since. The pizzeria filed for bankruptcy in 2019, but has since partnered with Walmart to start putting locations in shopping centers across Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas; a deal that has led to a slow but steady resurgence for the company.
When the partnership first began in 2024 (just a few years after the retailer ended its partnerships with McDonald's and Subway), the plan was to build a total of 92 units in the coming years. As of this writing, only 15 of these Mr. Gatti's Pizza locations are currently up and running, but their creation has led to an increased presence for the pizzeria and is clearly a sign of things looking up in the years since its bankruptcy.
What to expect from Mr. Gatti's Pizza's Walmart locations
If you're a long-time fan of Mr. Gatti's Pizza, keep in mind that the in-store locations are quite different from the standalone locations many consumers know and love. It's not surprising that these locations won't feature arcades or game rooms like the previous locations did, but the streamlined locations will also skip buffets — something that most Mr. Gatti's Pizza locations provide. Instead, customers will need to order items individually off the menu either in-person or on its mobile app. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a proper explanation for why this pivotal aspect of Mr. Gatti's identity isn't included in the Walmart locations, as in many cases all-you-can-eat pizza is actually more profitable than you'd think. However, given that these in-store locations are quite small, it might be seen as less practical to provide a buffet than it would be at a standalone pizzeria. In any case, Mr. Gatti's has used its boost from being featured in Walmart locations to make other big moves. For example, it recently announced plans to expand into Houston, Texas.
Mr. Gatti's isn't the only chain benefitting from the opening left by McDonald's and Subway, either. Charleys Philly Steaks opened its first Walmart location in 2020 and has continued to expand its presence inside the supermarket since. Similarly, Wienerschnitzel, a West Coast hot dog restaurant, opened Walmart locations in six states in 2025; further diversifying what you can find to eat within the massive retailer's locations all across the country.