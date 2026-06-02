The Nostalgic Pizza Chain That's Made A Comeback From Bankruptcy At Walmart

It's never fun to hear that one of your favorite old-school restaurant chains has had to file for bankruptcy, as it could potentially mean the end is nigh for the company. However, there are many restaurant chains that have (often unexpectedly) filed for bankruptcy, and several have been able to bounce back later. It seems the most recent example of this phenomenon is none other than Mr. Gatti's Pizza, a pizzeria chain that first opened in the 1960s and has been quite popular ever since. The pizzeria filed for bankruptcy in 2019, but has since partnered with Walmart to start putting locations in shopping centers across Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas; a deal that has led to a slow but steady resurgence for the company.

When the partnership first began in 2024 (just a few years after the retailer ended its partnerships with McDonald's and Subway), the plan was to build a total of 92 units in the coming years. As of this writing, only 15 of these Mr. Gatti's Pizza locations are currently up and running, but their creation has led to an increased presence for the pizzeria and is clearly a sign of things looking up in the years since its bankruptcy.