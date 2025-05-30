This Iconic Hot Dog Chain Is Coming To Walmart In 6 Lucky States

Walmart is often home to pocket-sized restaurants right at the entrance. Subway is a common sight, but the exact restaurant varies from store to store. Six states are getting a hot dog stand in some of their locations, and no it's not Nathan's, though some Walmart Subway locations independently sell one-off Nathan's hot dogs. It's the chain restaurant Wienerschnitzel, which doesn't sell schnitzel at all, but rather good old American-style hot dogs and burgers.

The new Walmart and Wienerschnitzel locations will be in Alamogordo, New Mexico; Bakersfield, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Puyallup, Washington; Reno, Nevada, and Tempe, Arizona. Wienerschnitzel is primarily a West Coast brand, which is why the restaurants are focused in that part of the United States. Each of the new locations will be run by local franchisees who are set to offer the full menu, including various styles of hot dogs (including a classic Chicago-style hot dog), burgers, and fries. The chain also serves Tastee Freez-brand soft serve ice cream desserts, in case you're looking to cool off with a cold treat instead.