This Iconic Hot Dog Chain Is Coming To Walmart In 6 Lucky States
Walmart is often home to pocket-sized restaurants right at the entrance. Subway is a common sight, but the exact restaurant varies from store to store. Six states are getting a hot dog stand in some of their locations, and no it's not Nathan's, though some Walmart Subway locations independently sell one-off Nathan's hot dogs. It's the chain restaurant Wienerschnitzel, which doesn't sell schnitzel at all, but rather good old American-style hot dogs and burgers.
The new Walmart and Wienerschnitzel locations will be in Alamogordo, New Mexico; Bakersfield, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Puyallup, Washington; Reno, Nevada, and Tempe, Arizona. Wienerschnitzel is primarily a West Coast brand, which is why the restaurants are focused in that part of the United States. Each of the new locations will be run by local franchisees who are set to offer the full menu, including various styles of hot dogs (including a classic Chicago-style hot dog), burgers, and fries. The chain also serves Tastee Freez-brand soft serve ice cream desserts, in case you're looking to cool off with a cold treat instead.
Here's when you can expect the new Weinerschnitzel locations to open
If you happen to live in any of those regions, you still have a while to go before you can pop into Walmart for a hot dog. The chain says the new restaurants should be operational by fall of 2025, which is still some months away. In the meantime, Wienerschnitzel currently has 340 other locations in 13 states with 50 additional locations under development. The company has been working on an aggressive expansion plan for some years now and setting up shop in a non-traditional spot like Walmart with high foot traffic seems to contain some promise for them.
Wienerschnitzel is considering other types of venues as well, including convenience stores, airports, food courts, and more. So don't be surprised if you continue to see the brand popping up in unexpected spots. Hot dogs are a pretty utilitarian and make for ideal quick-service food, especially if you're looking for something fast and cheap. Might as well fuel up on a tube steak before you go shop for essentials at Walmart, right?