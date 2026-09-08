13 Grocery Store Chains, Ranked By Their Cheese Selection

Safeway claims to have "the best selection of cheese," and it's not a total exaggeration ... if you live in a rural area with limited grocery stores. Safeway's specialty cheese section features cheesemonger-approved brands, like The Big Moo and Laura Chenel, with plenty of flavored options. Try Laura Chenel's mango habanero-infused goat cheese for a little kick, or go sweeter with a gouda tinged with honey and clover.

Watch out for Safeway prices, though. On social media, the chain's expensive cheese and disappointing deals have earned it the nickname "Snakeway." The steep prices might be worth it for a bougie brie destined for your next charcuterie board, but not for an everyday cheese. Safeway's prices for simple items, like cream cheese, are the inspiration behind many online rants.

Complaints also focus on the quality of Safeway's cheese, particularly the cheese sold under the in-house Lucerne brand. According to reviewers, Lucerne's version of mozzarella, the most popular cheese in the U.S., can taste more like cheddar. Lucerne's cheddar is accused of having no flavor at all. The deli-sliced cheese could be an upgrade if slicing standards were more consistent. However, a Facebook post complaining about poorly sliced Safeway cheese attracted hundreds of likes and multiple commiserating comments from others who received botched slices.