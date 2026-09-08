13 Grocery Store Chains, Ranked By Their Cheese Selection
Americans devour over 41 pounds of cheese per year, but almost nobody visits a cheesemonger. Instead, most cheese purchases happen at the grocery store, where a single shelf might hold a mass-produced cheddar, a limited-time brie, and a local, small-batch gouda. A cheesemonger may be behind the scenes, yet most customers never know it. That means if you want good cheese, choosing the right grocery store can matter almost as much as knowing what kind to buy.
Supermarket cheese selections vary widely, from cases stuffed with familiar blocks and bags from national brands to mini islands featuring imported cheeses, local specialties, and varieties normally found at pricey shops. Price, freshness, and knowledgeable staff can also distinguish an above-average cheese department. We compared some of the top grocery store chains in the country to figure out which stores to avoid on fondue night and which ones you can rely on for fantastic cheese.
13. Walmart
Walmart's the old reliable of cheese stores. Come here for $0.84 hunks of crumbly cheddar and bulging, $2 bags of shredded Colby Jack. All the crowd favorites line Walmart's shelves: Mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, cream cheese, and more. If cheese is on the menu tonight, you can probably find something serviceable at Walmart. What the mega brand lacks is the dreamy, artisanal fromage that makes foodies drool. A shopper on Reddit explained, "Everyone knows you don't buy at Walmart for quality, just for value."
Every state has a Walmart, and it isn't hard to find people happily munching on Walmart-branded cheese. However, finding complaints isn't hard either. Walmart sells cheese from competitors like Tillamook and Kraft, as well as its own in-house brands. The entire cheese lineup has detractors, but the in-house Great Value cheeses are largely responsible for the chain's abysmal spot on our ranking. Unhappy reviewers say they're rubbery, tasteless , grainy, and hard to melt.
12. Safeway
Safeway claims to have "the best selection of cheese," and it's not a total exaggeration ... if you live in a rural area with limited grocery stores. Safeway's specialty cheese section features cheesemonger-approved brands, like The Big Moo and Laura Chenel, with plenty of flavored options. Try Laura Chenel's mango habanero-infused goat cheese for a little kick, or go sweeter with a gouda tinged with honey and clover.
Watch out for Safeway prices, though. On social media, the chain's expensive cheese and disappointing deals have earned it the nickname "Snakeway." The steep prices might be worth it for a bougie brie destined for your next charcuterie board, but not for an everyday cheese. Safeway's prices for simple items, like cream cheese, are the inspiration behind many online rants.
Complaints also focus on the quality of Safeway's cheese, particularly the cheese sold under the in-house Lucerne brand. According to reviewers, Lucerne's version of mozzarella, the most popular cheese in the U.S., can taste more like cheddar. Lucerne's cheddar is accused of having no flavor at all. The deli-sliced cheese could be an upgrade if slicing standards were more consistent. However, a Facebook post complaining about poorly sliced Safeway cheese attracted hundreds of likes and multiple commiserating comments from others who received botched slices.
11. WinCo
Famously low prices and a 40-item cheese list keep customers coming back to WinCo. You can fill your cart with familiar, name-brand options and smaller-batch, local cheeses. Feel free to stock up on any favorites; WinCo offers bulk powdered cheeses that fans love to scoop into jars. There's even a container of the bright orange powder normally found in the best boxed macaroni and cheese. Whatever you buy, many WinCo regulars say the chain's cheese beats the big brands on flavor.
If the story stopped with the glowing reviews, WinCo would be a cheese titan. The chain's cheesy domination, however, is hindered by a steady deluge of negative reviews countering the good ones. Some shoppers routinely buy WinCo-brand foods but won't touch WinCo cheese. A reviewer on Reddit explained, "As much as I'm tempted by the prices on their cheese, it just isn't good. I tried several types of different block cheese and each was a fail." Other reviewers said they gave up on Winco cheese after purchasing plastic-like cheddar and nacho cheese.
10. Lidl
Cheese lovers can find much to appreciate at Lidl. Instead of the usual crew of popular brands, the chain mostly offers private-label creations sourced from around the world. Fans love the global cheese spread, with standouts including a hard sheep's milk cheese with truffle pate and vintage Irish cheddar. Lidl itself brags about its Preferred Selection Parmigiano Reggiano, aged for 24 months, and imported Greek feta. These high-quality Lidl cheeses are noticeably low-cost, and they're often preferred over pricier name brands.
Disappointment in the Lidl cheese aisle might come from poor packaging. An employee discussing prematurely moldy cheese on Reddit explained, "Usually you'll also find some sort of break in the packaging on products that have gone bad ... I always recommend giving your items a quick once-over before buying." Colorful mold blooms like a bruise on pale or milky cheese, but packaging can obscure any blemishes. Customers have purchased Camembert only to learn it's covered in green fuzz. Others have stopped buying Lidl cheese entirely because the mold grows so quickly. "There's definitely some issue with Lidl's cheeses," a customer wrote on Reddit. "Whenever I get grated cheese or cheese slices, they go bad and moldy within like a week ... all their grated cheeses attract moisture and get that gross smell."
9. Publix
Publix has one of the best delis around, whether you prefer the Boar's Head meats or the ample cheeses. The chain is especially proud of its specialty cheeses, which are all traditionally produced, some using recipes a few hundred years old. Try imported Dutch gouda made from hand-stirred curds, nutty Spanish Manchego with a thick natural rind, or Swiss Gruyère aged for six months. Employees like to brag about the breadth and beauty of their store's cheese case on social media.
However, a gorgeous display might hide moldy surprises. A former Publix employee complained on Reddit, "I can't tell you how many times I've shopped for cheese at Publix, checked the date, and it was expired." Publix fans insist the stores will refund any defective cheese, but that's no help when you're in the middle of making lunch and craving a gooey slice.
Publix's prices are another potential drawback. The deli's Boar Head cheese can cost nearly $17 per pound, while customers say store-brand staples, like sliced or shredded Pepper Jack, can cost twice as much as Walmart equivalents. "That's kinda the point of Publix vs Walmart. You pay a premium for a better shopping experience," a Publix defender wrote in a price debate on the chain's subreddit.
8. Meijer
Usually, locating the best grocery store cheese is a self-guided journey. You examine tantalizing rows of soft and hard cheeses and try to decide between delicacies, like aged Parmesan with hints of caramel or a hand-crafted cheddar with notes of gruyere. Meijer curates the experience with a live cheese steward who's passionate about textures, tastes, and potential pairings. At select stores, the steward can suggest a stinky cheese to round out an appetizer or creamy cheeses perfect for the next cookout, such as a flavorful pimento or habanero.
Look for products bearing a "Proudly Wisconsin Cheese" badge if you can't decide what to buy. The badge heralds wonderful freshness as the cheese is made with milk from family-owned, neighborhood farms. Meijer's Wisconsin feta is produced within 30 miles of the farms supplying the milk.
You're almost bound to discover a delicious, cheesy bite at Meijer because its cheese section is massive. Customers sometimes marvel at the variety. A Facebook clip featuring multiple shredded cheese-stuffed Meijer fridges has amassed admiring comments like "I am in awe."
7. H-E-B
Out of all the stores on this list, H-E-B is the one you're least likely to encounter. The Texas mainstay operates only in the Lone Star State and northern Mexico, despite being crowned America's most adored grocery store in 2024. Fans appreciate H-E-B's high-quality, store-brand products, impressive meat cuts, and BBQ drive-thrus. Praise for H-E-B's cheese is less common. Yes, shoppers rave about the thickly shredded Cowboy Kick blend and the Carolina Reaper Pepper slices with the real kick, but even committed H-E-B fans often have bad things to say about the cheese.
A reviewer on Reddit wrote, "A lot of HEB store products are great BUT cheese is not one of them. They tend to be lacking in flavor or sharpness ... the quality just isn't there." Another Reddit reviewer added, "there's something off with the texture too" and described how their H-E-B cheese blocks always have an unnatural wiggle. Others report that they loved H-E-B cheeses until the quality became unreliable or disappeared entirely.
6. Sprouts
If you spot a good cheese at Sprouts Farmers Market, grab it quick. Limited time offers are a major part of the cheese strategy here. The holidays, for example, often bring festive cheeses, like a Wensleydale studded with chocolate and candied orange. Sprouts' other main focus in the cheese aisle is balance. The chain tries to please aficionados and casual cheese fans by featuring both approachable cheeses and more unusual creations.
Sprouts is also a premier spot for those with niche tastes in cheese. Raw milk cheese is widely available, and the vegan cheese section is quite diverse (although some vegans say their stores are rapidly trimming options). Anyone who shops organic will be pleased with Sprouts' cheese inventory, as well. A review on Sprouts' website for one of the company's store-brand organic cheeses reads, "Hands down the best shredded cheese! We love the taste, texture, thickness and the fact it's clean!"
5. Sam's Club
Sam's Club is essentially Walmart's bulky younger sibling. Same owners, similar products, but much bigger portion sizes. Ever felt the need for a 15-pound block of Parmesan? Sam's Club sells it for $147. Smaller cheeses are so affordable that some Sam's Club devotees claim they've recouped their entire membership fee in cheese savings. A Redditor whose family consumes at least 1 pound of cheese per week shared on Reddit, "I picked a Sam's membership over Costco for cheese... The quality is surprisingly really good compared to the other places we shop."
Sam's Club specialty cheese selection offers more quality, variety, and creativity than you'll find at the standard grocery store. In addition to the usual goudas and fetas, the cheese inventory includes a pumpkin-orange Isigney Mimolette, a white Stilton dotted with blueberries, and an ultra-creamy cookie butter Wensleydale produced by a family-owned business with almost 200 years of experience.
4. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's stocks cheeses you can't buy anywhere else, such as a shredded Parmesan marinated in a savory blend of oil, garlic, olives, and cilantro. Too bold? Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar is a sharp, tangy favorite with hints of Parmesan, and we love the triple cream brie if you're after a more velvety mouthfeel. Many shoppers feel that every Trader Joe's cheese is a great value.
Don't worry about bringing home a dud; Trader Joe's is sample-friendly. A Redditor reminisced about being a cheese girl in the 80s and handing out chunks to the crowd, but that's a lost tradition. Now you usually have to ask for a sample, and there's plenty to try. Trader Joe's is another chain that loves limited-time drops. Late summer 2026 saw the release of the Sheepish Pesto, and the garlicky creation will be off the shelves by September. Let Trader Joe's know if it's delicious, by the way. Fans' love for whipped feta helped make it a permanent product.
3. Kroger
In 2017, Kroger joined the cheese elite by acquiring the popular Murray's Cheese brand. Ten years later, Murray's-branded cheese shops are ensconced inside Kroger stores, giving customers access to impressive cheeses and experts who love to talk about them. Kroger's cheesemongers hand-cut over 150 specialty cheeses every day, many imported or cave-aged, so questions are welcome. But, you don't have to rely on the staff's flavor breakdown. Asking for samples is also encouraged.
Some of the cave-aged cheese at Kroger's is considered among the best in the country. At the 2026 American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging & Competition, Murray's earned six medals. The biggest winner was Double Doe, a semi-firm cheese made from sheep's and goat's milk, which also won first prize in 2024. Another frequent award winner is the Stockinghall cheddar made in collaboration with Cornell University. Kroger embraces outside partnerships, and some have resulted in some pretty interesting cheese.
2. Whole Foods
Whole Foods is too posh to sell lackluster cheese. Premium meats and lush, organic produce deserve a decadent, cheesy complement. The Whole Foods team recommends pairing a nutty Parmigiano Reggiano with crispy, oven-baked chicken or a kale Caesar salad. Or, let the cheese be the meal. The Parmigiano Reggiano at Whole Foods is well worth savoring. Every wheel is hand-selected in Italy and traditionally cracked along the curd lines.
Hundreds of Certified Cheese Professionals work every day to ensure Whole Foods' inventory is the best. They stock dreamy bries, fresh goat cheese, and raw milk, farmstead cheddar. For something more unique, try the soft-ripened Harbison made with Whole Foods' Jacques Bardelot Champagne. Some cheeseheads check out the selection once a week just to see what's available
Newbies are in cheese heaven at Whole Foods. Cheese department staff will help you pick a new favorite, and you can sample everything before you buy. Even better, you might get lucky enough to score a discount specialty bag. Purchasers have bragged about huge savings, such as getting over $50 worth of cheese for $9.99.
1. Wegmans
Cheese is serious business at Wegmans. The chain employs cheese-aging experts called affineurs and maintains a 12,300-square-foot facility dedicated to crafting delectable cheeses. There's a room just for soft, luscious bries and seven caves where rind cheeses age to perfection. The final products have received global recognition. In 2026, Wegmans Truffle Shuffle goat cheese won first place at the World Cheese Awards and the chain's Professor's Brie, made in partnership with Old Chatham Creamery, took top honors at the American Cheese Society's (ACS) Judging & Competition.
"The goal at Wegmans was to really focus on soft-ripened cheeses, which are very sensitive to the environment and have a short shelf life," Head Affineur Mathieu Callol told The Cheese Professor. "The idea was to have a central location where we can have a knowledgeable team controlling the quality and only sending the best of the best to our customers." That commitment to delivering the best continues in-store, where someone will help you pick out a new grazing board favorite. Many Wegmans cheese shop employees are passionate about their jobs and eager to talk cheese. They'll tell you about the pungency of the sake-rinsed Sake 2 Me brie or the nuttiness of the extra aged goudas.
Methodology
To find the best grocery store cheese selections, we prioritized size and variety. There's something wonderful about seeing a sprawl of cheese and knowing you could walk away with a reliable classic, like an American cheddar, a funky blue, or something you've never tried before. The stores with the biggest selection had a major advantage in our ranking.
Quality was our next consideration. We examined customer reviews, brand reputation, and past awards. The best-ranked chains on our list stock a range of innovative and acclaimed cheeses. Some even have their own cheese caves for proper aging. We also gave credit to stores carrying cheese from respected producers and standout house brands.
Quality concerns led to value analyses. We found customers angry over a $16.99 price tag for a pound of cheese and customers who couldn't believe how little they paid for something genuinely delicious. To figure out what was happening, we looked at what shoppers were actually getting for their money. The chains that stood out offered cheeses that felt worth their price tags.