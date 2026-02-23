The Most Popular Cheese In The US (It Isn't American Or Cheddar)

Say cheese? Yes, please! Americans love the deli staple, from mac and cheese to stuffed-crust pizza, to the more than a billion pounds of it stored by the government in caves. But there's one type that wins popularity contests in the United States, and it isn't American cheese. It's mozzarella, which, in 2024, Americans enjoyed to the tune of a hefty 12.5 pounds per person, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The second most popular cheese was cheddar — a respectable 10.9 pounds per capita.

Why mozzarella, though? While mozzarella is delicious on its own, it's also an important ingredient in many dishes. If you've ever ordered a pizza with extra cheese, savored a perfect Caprese salad, or enjoyed mozzarella sticks, you know how versatile and satisfying this cheese can be. Beyond that, mozzarella is a milder cheese than other varieties, like sharp cheddar or rich blue cheese, making it easier to enjoy in larger quantities without the taste feeling overwhelming.