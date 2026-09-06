15 Highest-Rated Kroger Bakery Items You Need To Know About

Kroger, America's most venerable grocery chain, doesn't really compete head-to-head with department stores like Walmart or big box stores like Costco since it knows the value of staying in its own lane. In that lane, though, it offers just about everything you'd want in a grocery store, including a bakery. While it's true that many of its items are baked off-site, this seems to be true of most grocery stores today (even Costco doesn't bake all of its offerings from scratch ). That being said, the Kroger bakery offers a wide range of items, and quite a few of them are customer favorites.

To curate this list of Kroger's best bakery items, we went through nearly 300 store-brand items, including those sold under the Bakery Fresh, Private Selection, and Simple Truth labels. We then discounted any items that had only a single review or ratings with no reviews since this was deemed insufficient evidence. (There's always at least one person who likes something even if the rest of the world thinks it's hot garbage.) The highest-ranked items — each earning 4.5 stars or above — run the gamut of breads, cakes, donuts, and pies. Oddly enough, no cookies made the cut, but we're hoping Kroger's bakery might up its cookie game with a little customer encouragement.