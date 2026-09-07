The Hands-Down Best Croissant Topping Is Smoked And Salty (Thank Us Later)
It's no secret that croissants are a fabulous base for a wide variety of sweet and savory toppings, from basic Nutella to chicken salad. One of the top croissant fillings, however, is a slightly unexpected salty seafood product: smoked salmon. Most famous as a classic bagel filling, the smoked fish arguably pairs even better with croissants (which aren't the same as cornetti).
Smoked salmon and croissants are two of life's greatest everyday luxuries, so it's only natural that they're even tastier together. The contrast of warm, buttery, flaky pastry with cool, savory, tender smoked salmon creates an elegant, indulgent, and protein-packed sandwich. Plus, it's incredibly versatile — it works just as well at breakfast with a cup of coffee as in the evening with a refreshing cocktail.
In a Reddit post discussing a mouthwatering smoked salmon and cream cheese croissant, one user gushed, "OMG my absolute favorite type of sandwich-y goodness!" Another person wrote, " ... Delicious with smoked salmon. I am so jealous ... " If that wasn't enough, the combination is Barefoot Contessa-approved, as Ina Garten herself has published a recipe for smoked salmon croissant sandwiches.
How to use smoked salmon as a croissant topping
It's hard to go wrong with a smoked salmon croissant, but there are a few key things to keep in mind for the best results. First of all, make sure your pastries are as fresh as possible (stale croissants can be perked up with this quick trick). Also, remember that smoked salmon is not the same as lox – while lox croissants can also be delicious, it won't bring the same smoky flavor that contrasts so beautifully with the buttery croissant.
At the most basic level, you can top a halved croissant with a few slices of smoked salmon and classic accompaniments like cream cheese, red onions, and capers. The rich flavors also pair nicely with crunchy veggies, cucumbers, and fresh herbs, such as dill, basil, and arugula.
If you're feeling fancy, you could take things to the next level and whip up a creamy, herbaceous smoked salmon salad filling. You could also go in a more breakfast-y direction and add an extra protein boost with scrambled eggs. A Reddit thread discussing a croissant topped with an egg scramble and smoked salmon inspired the comment, "I never would have thought of this as a combo but MAN does that look good 10/10 idea." If you're craving more creative ways to use smoked salmon beyond bagels, here's why smoked salmon absolutely belongs on your next pizza.