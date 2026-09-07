The Hands-Down Best Croissant Topping Is Smoked And Salty (Thank Us Later)

It's no secret that croissants are a fabulous base for a wide variety of sweet and savory toppings, from basic Nutella to chicken salad. One of the top croissant fillings, however, is a slightly unexpected salty seafood product: smoked salmon. Most famous as a classic bagel filling, the smoked fish arguably pairs even better with croissants (which aren't the same as cornetti).

Smoked salmon and croissants are two of life's greatest everyday luxuries, so it's only natural that they're even tastier together. The contrast of warm, buttery, flaky pastry with cool, savory, tender smoked salmon creates an elegant, indulgent, and protein-packed sandwich. Plus, it's incredibly versatile — it works just as well at breakfast with a cup of coffee as in the evening with a refreshing cocktail.

In a Reddit post discussing a mouthwatering smoked salmon and cream cheese croissant, one user gushed, "OMG my absolute favorite type of sandwich-y goodness!" Another person wrote, " ... Delicious with smoked salmon. I am so jealous ... " If that wasn't enough, the combination is Barefoot Contessa-approved, as Ina Garten herself has published a recipe for smoked salmon croissant sandwiches.