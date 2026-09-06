Forget Butter: How To Use Beef Tallow For More Flavorful Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The tallow trend may have been birthed from people's desire to eliminate unhealthy fats from their diets, but its staying power lies in its ability to impart a rich, savory flavor to all kinds of foods (it's one reason why so many restaurant chains use beef tallow to make their french fries). Beef tallow is a game-changer for roasted veggies and upgraded fried eggs, but one overlooked use for beef tallow is making an epic, ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich.

Choosing the best type of cheese for a grilled cheese and adding other ingredients to elevate the flavor are terrific ways to give it some pizzazz, but you can improve a grilled cheese before adding anything inside the sandwich by slathering beef tallow on the bread instead of butter. You'll walk away with a crispier crust and a gorgeous, golden brown bread that looks like it belongs in an advertisement for grilled cheese sandwiches. It also lends the dish subtle umami notes which adds depth to the profile without dominating the palate.

Beef tallow has a long shelf life, so you have plenty of time to make sure none of it goes to waste. Some people laud the fat's makeup as healthier than other cooking oils, but while that's still debated among dietitians and nutritionists, the fat's ability to take a grilled cheese sandwich to another level is undeniable.