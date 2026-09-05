11 Trader Joe's Finds That Employees Say You Should Buy

Workers at Trader Joe's are a cheery bunch, aren't they? While there's no truth to the rumor that TJ's employees are flirting with you, there's no denying that they are, on the whole, friendlier and more outgoing than you'll find at other supermarket chains. What's more, they often have plenty of recommendations for you, whether you're looking for a fun new snack or a satisfying frozen dinner.

If you go to a Trader Joe's (after braving the perpetual nightmare that is TJ's small parking lots) and ask an employee yourself, you're bound to get some valuable feedback. But thanks to the wonders of social media (which, for once, we're not saying sarcastically), you can get the opinions of Trader Joe's employees from all across the country, pointing you in the right direction — or, at least, in whatever direction has the best munchies. Going through the usual channels of Reddit and TikTok, we've gathered 11 Trader Joe's products employees themselves say will brighten your day.