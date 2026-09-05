7 Fall-Inspired Food Finds To Grab At Dollar Tree
It's safe to assume that autumnal eats are at least part of the reason why fall is America's favorite season. Pumpkin spice fans can revel in the return of the iconic latte, fresh-baked pies pop up at farm stands, and it's socially acceptable to gorge yourself on candy no matter your age. But grocery prices are on the rise, and nothing puts a damper on the season like financial stress.
If you're a fall fanatic on the hunt for inexpensive autumn treats, try Dollar Tree. While I've encountered plenty of dubious items at the discount chain, the snacks are always solid. Plus, the prices are often unbeatable. Admittedly, not even this ultra-cheap chain is immune to inflation — it's no longer the $1-max heaven it used to be. Still, the priciest item on this list costs just $4 and most sell for $1.50 or less. You'll be sure to find something you like for little more than pocket change.
Zachary Candy Corn Mello Creme
Candy corn has many haters. I am not one of them. If you're the type to scarf down several bags per season (guilty), this bag will keep you well-stocked at a discount.
Buy a 9-ounce bag of Zachary Candy Corn Mellow Creme for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Supreme Tradition Pumpkin Pie Spice
Ghosts and ghouls aren't frightening, but the thought of running out of pumpkin spice sure is. While you can always DIY your own pumpkin spice, this ultra-inexpensive jar makes for a convenient backup.
Buy a 1.25-ounce bottle of Supreme Tradition Pumpkin Pie Spice for $1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Martinelli's Sparkling Cider
These individually-sized sparkling ciders are an easy, non-alcoholic (but easily spikeable!) option for fall picnics.
Buy 8.4-ounce bottles of Martinelli's Sparkling Cider for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree.
David Seeds Salted and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
While it's tempting to DIY roasted pumpkin seeds scooped from jack-o'-lantern innards, the snack is — in my opinion — always more trouble than it's worth. This pack of roasted pumpkin seeds will put you in the autumnal mood minus the mess. As a bonus, pumpkin seeds are great for your immune system and full of fiber.
Buy a 2.25-ounce bag of David Seeds Salted and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish Mini variety pack
If you're not on a popular trick-or-treat route, this inexpensive, moderately-sized variety pack might be all you need. The only downside? You won't get as many leftovers as you would if you splurged on a big bag.
Buy the Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish Mini variety pack for $4 at Dollar Tree.
Tru-Blu Ginger Snaps
Not a pumpkin spice person? These ginger snaps will help you get your fall fix of warming spices. Each 9–ounce bag contains an average of 45 individual cookies, and reviewers rave about the well-seasoned snaps. "These ginger snap cookies are very good," wrote one customer. "Not too hard, not too sweet, and not too salty." The best part? They only cost $1.25 a bag.
Buy Tru-Blu Ginger Snaps for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
So Natural Freeze Dried Apple Slices
These freeze dried apple slices are a convenient, healthy, on-the-go fall snack. Bring them apple picking to keep your kids from chowing down on the fresh fruit or use them as a garnish for a fall latte.
Buy a 0.6-ounce bag of So Natural Freeze Dried Apple Slices for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.