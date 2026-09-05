7 Fall-Inspired Food Finds To Grab At Dollar Tree

It's safe to assume that autumnal eats are at least part of the reason why fall is America's favorite season. Pumpkin spice fans can revel in the return of the iconic latte, fresh-baked pies pop up at farm stands, and it's socially acceptable to gorge yourself on candy no matter your age. But grocery prices are on the rise, and nothing puts a damper on the season like financial stress.

If you're a fall fanatic on the hunt for inexpensive autumn treats, try Dollar Tree. While I've encountered plenty of dubious items at the discount chain, the snacks are always solid. Plus, the prices are often unbeatable. Admittedly, not even this ultra-cheap chain is immune to inflation — it's no longer the $1-max heaven it used to be. Still, the priciest item on this list costs just $4 and most sell for $1.50 or less. You'll be sure to find something you like for little more than pocket change.