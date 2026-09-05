The One Way McDonald's Workers Are Never Supposed To Make Your Eggs

Many folks would agree that when a quick breakfast is called for, McDonald's is hard to beat. Yet as satisfying as it is, people are always looking for ways to order an upgraded Egg McMuffin with seemingly simple requests. For some, that means attempting to order the eggs less than fully cooked. Because McDonald's iconic Egg McMuffin is always made with freshly cracked eggs, it wouldn't seem like too much of an ask to get them prepared with a luscious, runny yolk. But according to chef Mike Haracz, it's not going to happen.

Haracz has close to 350,000 followers on TikTok, where he spills the beans on corporate secrets like how McDonald's burgers are cooked and how to recreate the Big Mac sauce at home. As a former manager of culinary innovation for the Golden Arches, he has detailed insider knowledge about how the company operates. In one of his TikTok videos, he answered a question about why McDonald's always breaks the yolk before cooking eggs for breakfast sandwiches.

The reason is simple — there is a possibility that an undercooked egg could make a customer sick. Yes, the odds may be low, which could lead some to believe that's an overly rigid policy, but McDonald's is just playing it safe. Although the chances of that happening are small, Haracz explains that given the billions of eggs McDonald's slings every year, the statistical potential becomes greater, and the company has no interest in having a customer contract a foodborne illness from its food.