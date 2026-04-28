For A McDonald's Egg McMuffin That's 10x Tastier, Order It Like This
McDonald's breakfast menu is one of the most craveable selection of items in all of fast food, and the star of the show is arguably the Egg McMuffin. While your egg McMuffin is typically comprised of perfectly melted American cheese, egg, butter, and a choice of Canadian or American bacon or a sausage patty, it rarely comes with any actual seasoning. And that's something that former McDonald's executive Chef Mike Haracz says holds the sandwich back from its true potential.
Haracz released a Tiktok video in 2024 in which he detailed his three favorite McDonald's hacks, and the one he never skips is asking for grill seasoning on the Egg McMuffin. "One could simply add salt, but instead of that, ask for the grill seasoning, which is what goes on the cheeseburgers, hamburgers, and all that stuff," said Haracz. As for what actually constitutes grill seasoning, longtime fans of the chain will know that McDonald's seasons each of its beef patties with a simple mixture of salt and pepper. However, Haracz said that grill seasoning is the key to making an already delicious meal even better. "A little shot of that in your breakfast sandwich makes it that much more tasty," the former McDonald's executive assured viewers.
The major problem with asking for grill seasoning on your Egg McMuffin at McDonald's
Many of those who commented on Mike Haracz's post expressed concern that a request for grill seasoning on their Egg McMuffin would be denied by McDonald's workers. Their reasoning has merit: Grill seasoning isn't a built-in customization option, and can't be done through the McDonald's app or at the in-person kiosks. You have to speak to a worker in order to add it, and that's become increasingly difficult in recent years due to the restaurant chain's increased reliance on digital orders and kiosks. It may also be difficult for staffers at the counter or drive-up window to relay that request to those manning the grill, especially if the restaurant is busy.
But while these factors can make the hack a bit less convenient for some customers, grill seasoning is still a great choice for those going through the drive-thru or ordering from a worker in person. Adding salt and pepper to eggs while they're cooking is a surefire way to improve their flavor, and they can improve your Egg McMuffin in other ways, too. For example, a McDonald's hash brown hack — like swapping the muffin itself with two hash browns — can be made even more enjoyable with the addition of salt and pepper to the egg.