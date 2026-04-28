For A McDonald's Egg McMuffin That's 10x Tastier, Order It Like This

McDonald's breakfast menu is one of the most craveable selection of items in all of fast food, and the star of the show is arguably the Egg McMuffin. While your egg McMuffin is typically comprised of perfectly melted American cheese, egg, butter, and a choice of Canadian or American bacon or a sausage patty, it rarely comes with any actual seasoning. And that's something that former McDonald's executive Chef Mike Haracz says holds the sandwich back from its true potential.

Haracz released a Tiktok video in 2024 in which he detailed his three favorite McDonald's hacks, and the one he never skips is asking for grill seasoning on the Egg McMuffin. "One could simply add salt, but instead of that, ask for the grill seasoning, which is what goes on the cheeseburgers, hamburgers, and all that stuff," said Haracz. As for what actually constitutes grill seasoning, longtime fans of the chain will know that McDonald's seasons each of its beef patties with a simple mixture of salt and pepper. However, Haracz said that grill seasoning is the key to making an already delicious meal even better. "A little shot of that in your breakfast sandwich makes it that much more tasty," the former McDonald's executive assured viewers.