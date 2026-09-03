Not Just DiGiorno: 10 Stuffed Crust Frozen Pizzas You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip

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Stuffed crust pizza has a somewhat murky history since the guy who patented its invention in the '80s wound up suing Pizza Hut (unsuccessfully) when it came out with the product the following decade. Wherever the credit is due, the concept has certainly caught on, since more cheese makes everything better. This type of pizza found an even wider audience in 2001 when DiGiorno started selling a frozen version. A quarter of a century later, the same brand continues to dominate the frozen stuffed crust sector, but it's been joined by a few more players.

Apart from DiGiorno, there are only a scant handful of name brand frozen pizza makers who currently offer stuffed crust products. There are quite a few store brand stuffed crust pizzas, however. Not every grocery chain carries such items — Costco may be known for its food court pizza and Kirkland Signature frozen pies, but none of these are stuffed crust. Sam's Club used to sell Sam's Choice frozen stuffed crust pizzas, but the once-popular product seems to have been discontinued. Meanwhile, Walmart, Kroger, and Aldi have stepped into the gap. Between them, they offer a wide variety of frozen products that stuffed crust pizza fans will definitely want to check out.