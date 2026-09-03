Not Just DiGiorno: 10 Stuffed Crust Frozen Pizzas You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip
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Stuffed crust pizza has a somewhat murky history since the guy who patented its invention in the '80s wound up suing Pizza Hut (unsuccessfully) when it came out with the product the following decade. Wherever the credit is due, the concept has certainly caught on, since more cheese makes everything better. This type of pizza found an even wider audience in 2001 when DiGiorno started selling a frozen version. A quarter of a century later, the same brand continues to dominate the frozen stuffed crust sector, but it's been joined by a few more players.
Apart from DiGiorno, there are only a scant handful of name brand frozen pizza makers who currently offer stuffed crust products. There are quite a few store brand stuffed crust pizzas, however. Not every grocery chain carries such items — Costco may be known for its food court pizza and Kirkland Signature frozen pies, but none of these are stuffed crust. Sam's Club used to sell Sam's Choice frozen stuffed crust pizzas, but the once-popular product seems to have been discontinued. Meanwhile, Walmart, Kroger, and Aldi have stepped into the gap. Between them, they offer a wide variety of frozen products that stuffed crust pizza fans will definitely want to check out.
DiGiorno
DiGiorno is the OG frozen stuffed crust brand and still offers the widest range of flavors. Standard varieties include Five Cheese Stuffed Crust, Pepperoni Stuffed Crust, and Supreme Stuffed Crust (which hides a staggering amount of salt); all of which sell for $8.47 at Walmart. There are also more specialized flavors, such as Hidden Valley Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust, Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Stuffed Crust, and Meatball with Garlic Parmesan Seasoning.
Certain grocers seem to have access to flavors others don't, so you may want to check online first if there's a specific flavor you want. For example, the Three Meat Stuffed Crust Pizza (pepperoni, beef, and sausage) is available at Walmart and Dollar General, but not Kroger. Solo diners or those with smaller appetites can also opt for DiGiorno's Personal Size Stuffed Crust Pizzas, which have a smaller range of flavors but come at a lower price point.
Great Value
Walmart's everyday Great Value brand has its own line of budget-priced stuffed crust pizzas, each of which touts "2½ feet of cheese in the crust." (As do DiGiorno's stuffed crust pizzas, for that matter.) This equates to 30 inches, which would come up a little short of the circumference assuming each pizza measures 10 inches. There are apparently no bare spots, however, since all four varieties – Great Value Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza, Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza, Stuffed Crust Supreme Pizza, and Stuffed Crust Three Meat Pizza – have 4.6-star ratings from satisfied Walmart shoppers. Each pizza also costs just $7.66, which is a third of what you'd pay for a medium cheese stuffed crust pizza at Domino's.
H-E-B
Texas-based H-E-B is one of America's most beloved grocery chains and offers store-brand frozen pizzas with the same 2½ feet of cheese in the crust. Perhaps this is some sort of stuffed crust standard? Linear footage is an odd way to measure since it doesn't tell us whether the cheese rope is the thickness of a pencil or more akin to dental floss. (Pizza Hut uses the far more useful metric of weight, boasting over half a pound of cheese). Judging by the picture, these pizza crusts look decently cheesy. What's more, at $7.48 apiece H-E-B Stuffed Crust Pepperoni and H-E-B Stuffed Crust Meat Trio are even cheaper than their Great Value competitors.
Kroger
Kroger may be the oldest grocery chain in the United States, but it's still capable of learning new tricks, especially as regards its private label brands. It offers less-expensive alternatives to plenty of basic products, but also to more niche items like frozen stuffed crust pizza. At present it offers three different varieties, Pepperoni Stuffed Crust, BBQ Chicken Cheese Stuffed Crust, and Three Meat Stuffed Crust. All three pizzas are priced at $7.99 each.
Mama Cozzi's
Aldi is a surprisingly strong competitor in the frozen stuffed crust sector. You might not expect this discount grocery chain to offer the item at all, or perhaps only as a weekly special once or twice a year. Instead, Mama Cozzi's stuffed crust pizzas are part of the chain's everyday lineup. Aldi even offers four different varieties: pepperoni, three meat, chicken bacon ranch, and seven cheese. (The last-named seems designed to one-up every other cheese pizza out there, and makes use of cheddar, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano, and smoked gouda.)
Mantia's
Save A Lot makes even Aldi seem bougie and is largely known for budget-priced basics (as well as not-too-helpful employees). Even so, it manages to offer a stuffed crust pizza through its Italian-focused store brand Mantia's. Both Mantia's Stuffed Crust 3 Meat Pizza and Mantia's Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza are available in-store.
Meijer
The Midwestern grocery chain Meijer makes four different stuffed crust pizzas, all of which are pretty meat-heavy. (For some reason, stuffed crust veggie pizza doesn't seem to be a thing.) These include Meijer Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza and Meijer Stuffed Crust Supreme Pizza, both of which have pretty typical toppings. It raises the stakes (or steaks) with Meijer Four Meat Stuffed Crust Pizza which is loaded with sausage, pepperoni, beef, and bacon. Rounding out the quartet is Meijer Stuffed Crust Double Bacon Pizza, which combines Canadian bacon with the kind we eat south of the Great Lakes. Each of these pizzas is priced at $8.59.
Red Baron
Red Baron is one of the few national brands to take on the stuffed crust titan DiGiorno. It doesn't have quite as large of a selection, though, since it currently offers just three varieties. You'll find all three – Four Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza, Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza, and Meat Trio Stuffed Crust Pizza — for sale at most grocers priced anywhere from $7 to $10 apiece. (Red Baron's stuffed crust pizzas also adhere to the 2½ feet of cheese standard adopted by DiGiorno, Great Value, and H-E-B.)
Screamin' Sicilian
Screamin' Sicilian is yet another national brand that's keeping up with its competitors by claiming 2½ feet of cheese in the pizza crust. Fun fact: The brand was named for an actual screaming Sicilian, a rather passionate immigrant named Gaspare Fallucca, who founded the parent company Palermo's. The brand's stuffed crust frozen pizzas come in four flavors: Screamin' Sicilian Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Pepperoni, and Supreme Stuffed Crust.
Tombstone
Tombstone is owned by Nestlé and so is DiGiorno, which may be why the former hasn't really tried too hard to extend its reach into the stuffed crust market. Nonetheless, it does offer a couple stuffed crust pizzas to go along with its other specialty products, like its french fry- and garlic bread-style crusts. You can find Tombstone Cheese Stuffed Crust Pepperoni and Cheese Stuffed Crust 3 Meat Pizza at Hy-Vee selling for $6.19, but availability elsewhere seems to be limited.