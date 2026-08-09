The DiGiorno Pizza Variety Hiding A Staggering Amount Of Salt

Whether you're going for delivery or DiGiorno (or almost any frozen meal item), you can bet there will be a generous amount of salt included which contributes to the food's sodium content. If you're going to enjoy the DiGiorno Supreme Stuffed Crust pizza, then expect the sodium content to be extra high. A single serving of the pizza is equal to about two small slices (or ⅕ of the pizza) and contains 870 milligrams of sodium. The Daily Value for sodium in the United States is less than 2,300 milligrams, which may make 870 milligrams seem manageable at first glance. However, when eating a frozen pizza it's not often that the serving size listed on the nutrition label is what's actually consumed — it's usually a much larger portion. For some individuals, that portion can be double, which would mean 870 milligrams becomes 1,740 milligrams of sodium.

That's still under the Daily Value, but what about when other foods eaten throughout the day are added to that? That number can quickly go beyond 2,300 milligrams, especially if other processed and ultra-processed foods are consumed. The problem with consistently consuming too much sodium, whether following a 2,000-calorie diet or your body's individual nutrient needs, is that it can contribute to increased blood pressure; raising the risk of stroke and heart disease.

Enjoying the DiGiorno Supreme Stuffed Crust pizza every once in a while isn't necessarily cause for concern. However, when it's regularly consumed alongside other sodium-rich foods or if you're trying to avoid sodium-related bloating, this variety may be one to be mindful of.