The DiGiorno Pizza Variety Hiding A Staggering Amount Of Salt
Whether you're going for delivery or DiGiorno (or almost any frozen meal item), you can bet there will be a generous amount of salt included which contributes to the food's sodium content. If you're going to enjoy the DiGiorno Supreme Stuffed Crust pizza, then expect the sodium content to be extra high. A single serving of the pizza is equal to about two small slices (or ⅕ of the pizza) and contains 870 milligrams of sodium. The Daily Value for sodium in the United States is less than 2,300 milligrams, which may make 870 milligrams seem manageable at first glance. However, when eating a frozen pizza it's not often that the serving size listed on the nutrition label is what's actually consumed — it's usually a much larger portion. For some individuals, that portion can be double, which would mean 870 milligrams becomes 1,740 milligrams of sodium.
That's still under the Daily Value, but what about when other foods eaten throughout the day are added to that? That number can quickly go beyond 2,300 milligrams, especially if other processed and ultra-processed foods are consumed. The problem with consistently consuming too much sodium, whether following a 2,000-calorie diet or your body's individual nutrient needs, is that it can contribute to increased blood pressure; raising the risk of stroke and heart disease.
Enjoying the DiGiorno Supreme Stuffed Crust pizza every once in a while isn't necessarily cause for concern. However, when it's regularly consumed alongside other sodium-rich foods or if you're trying to avoid sodium-related bloating, this variety may be one to be mindful of.
Why this DiGiorno pizza is so salty (and some lower-sodium varieties to look for instead)
You may be wondering why the heck there's so much sodium in this particular DiGiorno pizza in the first place. The answer lies in its ingredients. The crust, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and tomato sauce are typically all processed foods made with added salt. With that in mind, the additional cheese stuffed into the crust also contributes to this pizza's high sodium content compared to a traditional pizza.
Let's be honest: DiGiorno makes store-bought pizza that tastes like restaurant quality, making it a worthwhile brand of frozen pie to have on hand. If you're wanting to be more cognizant of your sodium intake while enjoying one of the brand's pizzas, luckily its Supreme Speciale Wood Fired Style Crust pizza is one of the closest alternatives to the Supreme Stuffed Crust pizza in terms of toppings and crust thickness but contains a relatively meager 710 milligrams of sodium per ¼-pizza serving.
If you're a die-hard stuffed crust fan, several DiGiorno Stuffed Crust pizzas contain less sodium than the brand's Supreme Cheese Stuffed Crust pizza. The Five Cheese Stuffed Crust pizza — which made our DiGiorno pizza ranking — contains 640 milligrams of sodium per ⅕-pizza serving followed by the Meatball Stuffed Crust pizza at 700 milligrams and the Pepperoni Stuffed Crust pizza at 730 milligrams.