Ingestion Hazard: Over 3 Million Grill Brushes From This Big Brand Were Recalled

Before folks start grilling some hot dogs for the last summer cookouts of the year, they should be double-checking the type of tool they're using to clean their grates. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that some Conair wire-bristled grill brushes sold under the Cuisinart brand have been recalled for posing a potential health risk. It has been discovered that the metal bristles can become dislodged during use and stick to grill grates and food, creating a physical hazard that has sent some people to the hospital.

The announcement serves as an expansion of a previous recall initiated in July 2026 for the same problem on other models of grill brushes from the same brand. The current recall effort centers around over a dozen Cuisinart models; the numbers are listed here, with the previously recalled models also displayed. Over 1.9 million brushes are involved this time around, which combined with the more than 1.7 million recalled in July, totals roughly 3,625,800.

Essentially any foreign object, whether it's glass shards, pieces of plastic, or metal bristles, is classified as a physical hazard by the FDA. So far, 54 reports have been made indicating the metal bristles from Cuisinart grill brushes have detached from the utensils. Three individuals have reported needing medical assistance to remove the errant bristles from their throat or digestive tract after they were swallowed. But before you throw out their wire grill brushes, make sure you secure a refund.