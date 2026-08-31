Ingestion Hazard: Over 3 Million Grill Brushes From This Big Brand Were Recalled
Before folks start grilling some hot dogs for the last summer cookouts of the year, they should be double-checking the type of tool they're using to clean their grates. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that some Conair wire-bristled grill brushes sold under the Cuisinart brand have been recalled for posing a potential health risk. It has been discovered that the metal bristles can become dislodged during use and stick to grill grates and food, creating a physical hazard that has sent some people to the hospital.
The announcement serves as an expansion of a previous recall initiated in July 2026 for the same problem on other models of grill brushes from the same brand. The current recall effort centers around over a dozen Cuisinart models; the numbers are listed here, with the previously recalled models also displayed. Over 1.9 million brushes are involved this time around, which combined with the more than 1.7 million recalled in July, totals roughly 3,625,800.
Essentially any foreign object, whether it's glass shards, pieces of plastic, or metal bristles, is classified as a physical hazard by the FDA. So far, 54 reports have been made indicating the metal bristles from Cuisinart grill brushes have detached from the utensils. Three individuals have reported needing medical assistance to remove the errant bristles from their throat or digestive tract after they were swallowed. But before you throw out their wire grill brushes, make sure you secure a refund.
Get a full refund or more for a recalled grill brush
If you're thinking that your Cuisinart grill brush is fine because you bought it years ago, think again. Some of the models listed in the recall have been sold since 2009 through Amazon, Burlington, Ross, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and Cuisinart.com. Thankfully, Conair is giving customers a complete refund for any of the impacted models, and you don't have to rummage around for a receipt from possibly a decade or more ago.
Anyone who thinks they have one of the recalled products should visit www.recallrtr.com/grillbrushes to initiate the refund process. There, customers will be prompted to enter some contact information and will then be given a Destruction Code for their model. After marking the grill brush with the Destruction Code, folks will have to take a picture of the utensil and upload it to the website. The company will review the photo and issue a refund in 10 to 15 business days, and will also ask that people throw out their recalled brush.
Customers can choose between receiving the complete refund by physical check or being given a coupon for the price of the recalled product plus 20% extra. The coupon can be used on Cuisinart.com for anything on the website. Be advised, the selection of grill brushes is currently somewhat limited if you're planning on using the credit to replace your old one. If you're wise and clean your grill as often as you should, you may want to purchase another brush elsewhere before grilling season is over.