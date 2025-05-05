Why You Might Want To Throw Out That Wire Grill Brush

For many, grilling is the easiest type of cooking. But like many good things, grilling isn't without its share of risks. Most minds might go to accidental fires or painful burns when grilling hazards get brought up, but one pediatric emergency doctor shared a different hazard in a recent viral video. In the video, the doctor describes a scenario in which a small child needed emergency surgery to remove a wire that had been dislodged from a wire grill brush and became stuck in the throat area.

Wire grill brushes have long been a small part of making the most of the summer grilling season. Cleaning food debris off the grill grate is essential for preventing fires and maintaining the integrity of your food's flavor. However, cases like the one described in the video of wire bristles causing bodily harm occur when the wire breaks away from the brush and settles onto the grate. Eventually, this piece of metal can make its way into your food. The bristles are thin and can be difficult to detect, depending on what you're eating.