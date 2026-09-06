12 Popular British Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

From iconic ad campaigns quoted in playgrounds and offices alike to a small chocolate bar shaped like a frog that has become a common reference point for inflation, "sweeties" transcend mere confectionery in Great Britain.

Sugar has been a mainstay of British industry since it arrived in the 11th century. The sweet white stuff was a symbol of wealth for centuries among the aristocracy in England. Queen Elizabeth I attended a banquet at the Earl of Hertford's home, Elvetham, in 1591, where the most notable dishes were statues of huge beasts like lions and apes made entirely of sugar.

Sugar became a widespread confection by the 17th century and could be found in pantries everywhere, used to sweeten tea and dishes, and sugar baking had become one of the country's first industrial activities, with refineries across the length and breadth of the island. The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World (still operating today) opened its doors to the people of Harrogate in 1827, and many more shops followed suit during the Victorian era as candy, or sweets, manufacturers switched focus to colorful treats like Fruit Pastilles and Jelly Babies (more on them later) created with children in mind.

Candy is a way of life on both sides of the pond. And, unlike the Swedes, who like to limit candy intake to Saturdays on a day they lovingly call lördagsgodis, every day is a good day for sweets in Britain. I am channeling my inner Ron Weasley as he introduced Harry Potter to a magical world of confectionery aboard the Hogwarts Express, using all of my experience and knowledge over decades of exploring sweet shops to give you the lowdown on popular British candies, ranked from sugary swerves to sublime must-tries.