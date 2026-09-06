10 Ruffles Chips Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Potato chips are a classic American snack. They go great with a sandwich, aside a tasty dip at a party, or just munched right out of the bag. The origin of the popular snack is murky, but the the history of potato chips did not start with a disgruntled customer as you may have heard. However, the humble potato chip started, it is certainly here to stay, as evidenced by the numerous brands available. You can make chips yourself in a microwave, but there are plenty that you can buy. One of the best-known brands is Ruffles, which launched in 1948. If you are as old as I am, you may remember the commercials with the signature tagline, "Ruffles have ridges."

Indeed they do. They also have many flavors. From creamy to spicy, to smoky, and just plain old salted chips, Ruffles has got them. We already provided you with the ultimate ranking of plain potato chips, and feel that you need one for the many flavors of Ruffles. I've done the legwork for you and now present them, ranked from the worst to the best. Check out where your favorite flavor ranks in our hierarchy.