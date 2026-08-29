Review: I'm Obsessed With Taco Bell's New You Seem Pretty Pink For A Baja Blast From Olivia Rodrigo
It's hard to believe that it's been over 20 years since Taco Bell introduced the world to the Baja Blast. A cool, blue sparkler whose lime flavor was the perfect partner to some of Taco Bell's classic menu items, the Baja Blast quickly became a fan favorite. Since its inception back in 2004, we've seen the soda join forces with Mountain Dew to appear on grocery store shelves across the country, turn into a pie and gelato, and even add a creamy twist to the iconic drink.
Well, the fast food chain is once again adding a new spin on its popular beverage. This time, the Baja Blast is turning pink thanks to a partnership with longtime Taco Bell fan, Olivia Rodrigo. The popular singer has been sharing her love for Taco Bell for years, and so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to join forces and create something fun; she wanted to pair the signature lime flavor with a pink lemonade twist.
Although I've always found the classic drink to be a little too sweet, I was curious about this new version. Would it be even sweeter, or would it hit just the right balance of sweet and sour like the classic pink lemonades that I grew up on? Read on to find out.
Methodology
I've always enjoyed the crispy tacos and specialty drinks at Taco Bell. Any time there's a new menu or drink rolled out, I "make a run for the border" to try them. I also happen to be a huge Olivia Rodrigo fan. So, when I heard that Taco Bell was joining forces with the famous singer to create a new version of its Baja Blast, I knew I had to try it.
But I couldn't just sample this new iteration. I wanted to compare it to the classic. So, I sampled both drinks (which were provided to me by the Live Más Café) so that I could get the full experience. As soon as the items were in my hands, I took a sip of each one immediately so that I could taste both at their full, ice-cold, carbonated strength. Then I paired each with a soft chicken taco and crispy ground beef taco to assess if the flavor changed at all when paired with the savory dishes.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test - You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast
Served in a cute cup with Olivia Rodrigo's picture and some fun pink squiggles, the soda comes in a pretty pink hue that immediately drew me in. It isn't hot pink like I expected, but a pale pink that reminds me of cherry blossoms in the spring. I appreciate the lack of over-the-top color as it makes me think Rodrigo and Taco Bell were more interested in flavor than artificial coloring. But I wasn't there to look at the soda; I came to taste. So, once I was done marveling at its appearance, I took a sip.
It was a delight that took me right back to my elementary school days when I'd be swinging in the park with a cup of pink lemonade in my hand. Hints of tart lemon meld harmoniously with the sweet soda for a drink that I easily imbibed without a second thought. In fact, I'd finished half of it before I realized I still had to taste it with the tacos.
As refreshing as this drink is on its own, it's even better when paired with Taco Bell's savory tacos. It didn't matter if I was eating the crispy beef or the soft chicken; both tacos provided a nice balance with the luscious soda. In fact, they made such a great pair that I continued sipping and eating until everything was gone.
Is Taco Bell's Pink Baja Blast better than the original?
The original Baja Blast is such a fan favorite that I wondered how Olivia Rodrigo's pink version would measure up. So, the folks at Taco Bell were nice enough to pour me a tall glass of the classic blue version. The original Baja Blast is much more vibrant than this new pink option. But color isn't the only difference between these two sodas. Their flavors are also very distinct.
Where the turquoise option has a cloying tropicality that I've never been a big fan of, Rodrigo's pink option is much more subtle and therefore significantly more enjoyable. Normally, when I partake of the classic Baja Blast, I can only get three or four sips in before I need to put it down and wait for the ice to dilute its artificial flavor. There was no time for the ice to dilute the Pretty Pink Blast as I slurped that drink like it was the only one I was ever going to have. The lemony flavor just seemed more natural-tasting than its blue counterpart, and that made the whole experience much more enjoyable.
Final thoughts
As someone who's enjoyed Taco Bell's food items but has veered away from its drinks for many years now, I was pleasantly surprised by the newest version of its popular Baja Blast. It was exactly as described – a simple carbonated pink lemonade — and I couldn't be happier. Where a typical lemonade simply glides down your throat, the fizziness of this soda tickled my tongue and made the whole experience really enjoyable.
This new Baja Blast awakened my palate in such a way that all I wanted to do was keep ordering them until the Café closed or they ran out, whichever came first. While we don't know how long it will remain on Taco Bell's menu, I hope it's there long enough for me to have several more before the weather turns cold. So, if you can, absolutely run, don't walk, to your nearest Live Más Café and grab one of these Pretty Pink Baja Blasts for yourself.
Taco Bell's You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast price and availability
While Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast just appeared on Taco Bell's menu on August 29, all three sizes are currently only available at the fast food chain's 38 Live Más Cafés located in Southern California, Dallas, Houston, and Las Vegas. If you don't have a Live Más Café near you, don't fret, as the drink will be available nationwide for a limited time, starting on September 24. Taco Bell will also roll out a frozen version for its patrons to enjoy, priced at $3.89 for a regular and $4.09 for a large.
Even though other restaurants might significantly increase their prices for a partnership of this kind, Taco Bell keeps the prices on this new drink pretty reasonable. Depending on the size, they range from $2.99 for a small to $3.19 for a medium and $3.39 for a large. But keep in mind those prices may vary from location to location.