Review: I'm Obsessed With Taco Bell's New You Seem Pretty Pink For A Baja Blast From Olivia Rodrigo

It's hard to believe that it's been over 20 years since Taco Bell introduced the world to the Baja Blast. A cool, blue sparkler whose lime flavor was the perfect partner to some of Taco Bell's classic menu items, the Baja Blast quickly became a fan favorite. Since its inception back in 2004, we've seen the soda join forces with Mountain Dew to appear on grocery store shelves across the country, turn into a pie and gelato, and even add a creamy twist to the iconic drink.

Well, the fast food chain is once again adding a new spin on its popular beverage. This time, the Baja Blast is turning pink thanks to a partnership with longtime Taco Bell fan, Olivia Rodrigo. The popular singer has been sharing her love for Taco Bell for years, and so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to join forces and create something fun; she wanted to pair the signature lime flavor with a pink lemonade twist.

Although I've always found the classic drink to be a little too sweet, I was curious about this new version. Would it be even sweeter, or would it hit just the right balance of sweet and sour like the classic pink lemonades that I grew up on? Read on to find out.