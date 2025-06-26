Is Taco Bell Coming For Starbucks With Its New Live Mas Cafes?

When McDonald's announced the launch of a new specialty coffee brand, CosMc's, it kinda made sense. The brand's coffee has a cult following, and frappes are a successful, long-standing menu staple. But now, a new fast food chain is joining the trend — and it's not one you'd expect.

According to a press release, Taco Bell is planning to expand into specialty drinks. The chain launched its new Live Más Café concept in select locations last year. Apparently, the cafés were a success. Customers in Texas and Southern California will start to see Live Más Café locations popping up in existing Taco Bell stores by fall.

The chain also plans to launch a new line of drinks nationwide. The fruity drinks, called Refrescas, are at least theoretically inspired by the classic Mexican beverage aguas frescas. The move comes as customers increasingly turn away from fast food but embrace specialty drinks. "We're seeing today that people, especially younger consumers, are reaching for refreshing drinks as part of their lifestyle," explained Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer.