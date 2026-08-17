Taco Bell's Wacky New Menu Items Have Fans Split Between Hate And Love — 'All Garbage'

One thing you can't say about Taco Bell is that the menu has gotten stale. The fast food chain has been busy lately conjuring up new menu items and testing them around the country to get a feel for what customers are craving. A recent Instagram video from snackolator highlighted 10 of the current and upcoming choices: Crispalua, Baja Midnight Pie, Flamin' Hot nacho fries, cheesy enchilada dipping tacos, crème brûlée Crunchwrap slider, Fire Queso Sauce, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero Sugar, Milk Bar x Taco Bell birthday cake empanadas, Cheesy G Sliders, and Mexican pizza empanadas. As has been the case with Taco Bell's menu innovation efforts, it sparked a wide range of comments from customers.

Many folks took to the comment section to beg the chain to bring back some of Taco Bell's discontinued menu items, but those who stayed on topic didn't hold back on how they felt about the new releases. On one side of the discussion, people were not enthusiastic. One person commented, "All garbage and unhealthy," and another said, "Didn't name or show one thing that looked or sounded good."

Conversely, some customers can't wait to get their hands on these new offerings. "I neeeed them allllll!" one excited fan said. It didn't end with general takes on the new menu. Judging from the comments about specific products, there appear to be prevailing crowd-pleasers that most are on board with, while others received mixed reactions.