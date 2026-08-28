This Arby's Menu Item Just Landed In Grocery Stores (But Not Everyone's Impressed)
If there's one thing potentially better than ordering Arby's iconic curly fries as a side, it's the chain's potato cakes. While Arby's thought offering its beloved potato cakes in the freezer section of grocery stores (alongside its curly fries) would be a score for fans, it's actually had the opposite reaction among those who have already got their hands on them.
The social media account Snackolator announced the drop was coming to frozen aisles soon, with some of the comments on Instagram anticipating its arrival. However, some grocery stores have already had the product in stock, and those who've tried the new cakes did not hold back when commenting on their disappointment. One commenter wrote, "They're not the same by far. Another wrote, "I was so let down by these. They're just hash browns with a fancy name."
Over on Facebook, comments on the post were also less than enthused about the new product with one commenter writing, "Oh look hash browns in a bag." Another questioned, "Do they taste the same as every other hash brown patty?"
Why so much hate for Arby's?
The underwhelming reception to Arby's new store-bought potato cakes comes with unfortunate timing, as the fast food chain's reputation has taken a beating throughout the past decade due to several different events. The most recent, besides the return of its weird and unsatisfying steak bites (no matter how they're served) is a pending 2024 lawsuit alleging that Arby's failed to disclose when certain items became smaller while their prices remained the same. Similarly, in 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Arby's alleging false advertising related to its sandwich sizes as well as its meat quality. Lack of consistent quality in general is also a common complaint made by customers, with some locations being hit-or-miss when it comes to overall service.
All this is to say: it's no wonder Arby's new frozen potato cakes aren't receiving as much hype from consumers as they are getting the ick. However, the fast food chain is still considered actually good (by some), despite all the hate. If you're an Arby's superfan, its curly fries may be the frozen option to go for over the chain's new frozen potato cakes — or rather, "hash browns" as many are already referring to them as.