This Arby's Menu Item Just Landed In Grocery Stores (But Not Everyone's Impressed)

If there's one thing potentially better than ordering Arby's iconic curly fries as a side, it's the chain's potato cakes. While Arby's thought offering its beloved potato cakes in the freezer section of grocery stores (alongside its curly fries) would be a score for fans, it's actually had the opposite reaction among those who have already got their hands on them.

The social media account Snackolator announced the drop was coming to frozen aisles soon, with some of the comments on Instagram anticipating its arrival. However, some grocery stores have already had the product in stock, and those who've tried the new cakes did not hold back when commenting on their disappointment. One commenter wrote, "They're not the same by far. Another wrote, "I was so let down by these. They're just hash browns with a fancy name."

Over on Facebook, comments on the post were also less than enthused about the new product with one commenter writing, "Oh look hash browns in a bag." Another questioned, "Do they taste the same as every other hash brown patty?"