Review: No Matter How They're Served, Arby's Steak Nuggets Are Still Weird And Unsatisfying

When they first hit stores nationwide in 2025, The Takeout reviewed Arby's Steak Nuggets and found them subpar. In August of 2026, Arby's announced its divisive Steak Nuggets were returning. This second time around, customers can order their Steak Nuggets in a returning Steak 'n Mac Bowl, a new Steak 'n Potato Bowl, or accompanied by a brand new hybrid Horsey Ranch Sauce, combining ranch flavors with Arby's horseradish-based Horsey Sauce.

Even if the initial reception to the base item wasn't glowing, all three items on the expanded menu introduce bold flavors to the mix, presumably intended to cover for the Steak Nuggets' deficiencies and, ideally, highlight their potential strengths. After all, the protein trend has stayed strong through 2026, so there's certainly still some value in a fast food version of protein-rich steak.

I picked up each of the new Arby's menu items from my nearest location in the suburbs of Las Vegas to try them for myself. Ahead are reviews for each item, before my thoughts on whether or not Arby's figured out its Steak Nuggets on their second outing.