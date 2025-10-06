Arby's Steak Nuggets Review: Stick To The Sandwiches

Not sure if you're aware, but besides sauces, proteins are once again a big mover and shaker in food trends. Shelves are now stocked — and perhaps overstocked — with a wide array of protein drinks, protein powders, and protein bars (some better than others). Restaurants and chains have taken note, too, churning out options that are less about the bread and more about loading bowls with various proteins. Arby's, which famously has "the meats," has long been a haven for proteins, and is continuously throwing out new ideas to lure in customers. Its latest and perhaps greatest one, looking to tap into the expansive protein market, is Steak Nuggets. Before you have visions of something goldenly McFried, this new batch of "nugget" is hoping to redefine the term altogether.

This isn't actually Arby's first rodeo with its Steak Nuggets. In May 2025, the chain introduced the item à la carte, in bowls and even sandwiches, in several test markets. While the reviewers who got a sneak peek at them all entered with much enthusiasm, many walked away with not the greatest taste in their mouth. One said they tasted less like steak and more like Kansas City-style burnt ends, while others noted the meat was dry, and even left a weird aftertaste.

Now that the Steak Nuggets are ready for a nationwide bow in stores, Arby's granted The Takeout an early taste test preview to see if they had any sizzle to them. So, are these new nuggs a protein juiced up with endless pros, or is it more of a cons-job? Finally, the full truth can be told in this chew & review.

