Arby's Steak Nuggets Review: Stick To The Sandwiches
Not sure if you're aware, but besides sauces, proteins are once again a big mover and shaker in food trends. Shelves are now stocked — and perhaps overstocked — with a wide array of protein drinks, protein powders, and protein bars (some better than others). Restaurants and chains have taken note, too, churning out options that are less about the bread and more about loading bowls with various proteins. Arby's, which famously has "the meats," has long been a haven for proteins, and is continuously throwing out new ideas to lure in customers. Its latest and perhaps greatest one, looking to tap into the expansive protein market, is Steak Nuggets. Before you have visions of something goldenly McFried, this new batch of "nugget" is hoping to redefine the term altogether.
This isn't actually Arby's first rodeo with its Steak Nuggets. In May 2025, the chain introduced the item à la carte, in bowls and even sandwiches, in several test markets. While the reviewers who got a sneak peek at them all entered with much enthusiasm, many walked away with not the greatest taste in their mouth. One said they tasted less like steak and more like Kansas City-style burnt ends, while others noted the meat was dry, and even left a weird aftertaste.
Now that the Steak Nuggets are ready for a nationwide bow in stores, Arby's granted The Takeout an early taste test preview to see if they had any sizzle to them. So, are these new nuggs a protein juiced up with endless pros, or is it more of a cons-job? Finally, the full truth can be told in this chew & review.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are Arby's Steak Nuggets?
After a run in test markets, Arby's is introducing a new protein innovation to its stores: Steak Nuggets. The chain is noting in its promotional materials that these nuggets are a "first-of-its-kind product." That does appear to be the case, as no fast food chain has sold anything like it before, although steak nuggets have appeared in many a school cafeteria, and Tillamook Country Smoker has a beef jerky called Beef Steak Nuggets.
Arby's take on Steak Nuggets is all about hand-cut, bite-sized pieces of steak that are seasoned with garlic and pepper. They're served warm, either by their lonesome, or housed in a sandwich or bowl with additional ingredients.
In a statement, Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby's, posed the question, "Who doesn't love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it's been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go." He added, "That's why we created this new innovative product. Two of America's favorite foods — nuggets and steak — combined to create Arby's Steak Nuggets. No knife needed, fork optional."
How to buy and try Arby's Steak Nuggets
Starting October 6, Steak Nuggets will appear on menus at participating nationwide locations of Arby's. They are a limited-time only offering that will hang around stores for an unspecified period of time, while supplies last.
The Steak Nuggets are available anytime Arby's is open for business, and can be ordered in a variety of ways. There's a straightforward à la carte entrée option that comes in a five- or nine-count, and comes with a fork and hickory bbq sauce. The suggested retail price for the five-count is $5.29, and $9.29 for the nine-count. There is also a Steak Nugget Sandwich, where the proteins are joined by havarti cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun, which retails for $7.99. The final option is a Steak Nugget Bowl, where the beef pieces are served with creamy white cheddar mac 'n cheese and a sprinkling of crispy onions, which sells for $8.99. Prices may vary based on location.
These items can be ordered at the counter or drive-thru, where available. They can also be ordered in advance for dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru pick-up, or delivery utilizing Arby's app and website. Additional fees may apply for delivery orders, or ones placed through third parties.
Taste test: Arby's Steak Nuggets
In a compact round cup, beneath a steamed plastic lid neatly lay six of Arby's new Steak Nuggets. As I quickly perused their existence, two things immediately sprung to mind: They looked like nice and plump rib tips, and they had a rather curious darkened complexion. As I held a few of them closer to the light, the darkness was slightly illuminated with a deep maroon hue. Each piece, which was about 1 ½ inches wide, had a glistening dewiness about them, leading one to believe they were going to be mighty juicy. I leaned in for a whiff, and the olfactory vibes it was giving off were somewhere between fresh beef jerky and the spare ribs one orders up at a Chinese restaurant.
Before taking a full bite, I had a little nibble at the edges. While its charred-like appearance led me to believe it would be rather crispy, the exterior turned out to be soft and juicy. As I ventured to the interior of this nugget, I expected more of the same. Unfortunately, instead of focusing on flavor, my thoughts shifted to its texture. The meat was not juicy, but instead dry and stringy. While it was not the bite I was looking for, I had no trouble on the next couple of bites before finishing it off, and moving on for further taste testing.
The good news was that the rest of the Steak Nuggets weren't as dry, but nonetheless, there still wasn't much sizzle to be found in these steak pieces. They had a decent flavor, with a touch of garlic and a dash of pepper, but overall didn't forge a signature flavor.
Arby's Steak Nuggets — dip or skip?
While I admire the idea of these Steak Nuggets, I still couldn't get past the arid nature of its innards. This texture didn't at all keep me from finishing them, or even mildly enjoying them, but thoughts of "what if" swirled in my head. My nuggets were magically delivered directly to my door. Perhaps they had too far to travel, and in all that mileage, the nuggets went from being tender to a tad tough. I'll give the nuggets the benefit of the doubt that a fresh batch would probably taste a lot better when served and munched on at an actual Arby's.
Still, I tasted what I was given, and since I had a few sauces at my disposal, I figured they could enliven this affair. The four at the ready were Horsey Sauce, Arby's Sauce, Ranch, and BBQ. All of them are worthy on their own, with the Horsey's horseradish-mayo punch, the Arby's Sauce's mildly spicy vinegary zing, and the Ranch and BBQ sauces as both quality dips. None of them were able to resuscitate the dryness that had already dry-rubbed me the wrong way, but I will say the BBQ one was the best flavor enhancer of the lot. Its sugar sweetness lathered the basically bare Steak Nuggets quite well, and I would recommend it as the best pairing. Although now I kinda wish I saved a cup of Chipotle's awesome red chimichurri sauce, which would have really kicked up the nuggets flavor game.
Arby's has the right mindset with delivering a protein free of breads and breading. Then again, maybe the nuggets would have been better masked between bread or buried in a bowl with mac & cheese. I just hope my next batch, or your first batch, has a lot more sizzle in the steak, and not a dry fizzle.