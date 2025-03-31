How To Order A 'Super' Arby's Sandwich From The Secret Menu

Ever since its creation, Arby's has been synonymous with its roast beef sandwiches to the point that many wrongfully assume the menu item is how Arby's got its name. If you're craving the chain's iconic roast beef sandwich, you may be disappointed to discover there isn't much variation in terms of the toppings. If you want your roast beef sandwich to be more customized, you can order a Super Roast Beef Sandwich off the chain's secret menu. This variation on the classic sandwich features lettuce, tomato, red ranch sauce, and roast beef on a sesame seed bun.

Unlike Arby's Meat Mountain (a downright absurd amalgamation of meats that also resides on the secret menu), the Super Roast Beef Sandwich is a pretty standard modification to a beloved classic. But even a little bit of ingenuity can make all the difference when it comes to taste. Of course, since it isn't on the traditional menu, you'll want to know what the additional ingredients are in case the staff don't already know how to make it.