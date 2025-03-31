How To Order A 'Super' Arby's Sandwich From The Secret Menu
Ever since its creation, Arby's has been synonymous with its roast beef sandwiches to the point that many wrongfully assume the menu item is how Arby's got its name. If you're craving the chain's iconic roast beef sandwich, you may be disappointed to discover there isn't much variation in terms of the toppings. If you want your roast beef sandwich to be more customized, you can order a Super Roast Beef Sandwich off the chain's secret menu. This variation on the classic sandwich features lettuce, tomato, red ranch sauce, and roast beef on a sesame seed bun.
Unlike Arby's Meat Mountain (a downright absurd amalgamation of meats that also resides on the secret menu), the Super Roast Beef Sandwich is a pretty standard modification to a beloved classic. But even a little bit of ingenuity can make all the difference when it comes to taste. Of course, since it isn't on the traditional menu, you'll want to know what the additional ingredients are in case the staff don't already know how to make it.
Arby's needs to bring back the deluxe roast beef sandwich
The Super Roast Beef Sandwich is sure to satisfy the countless people who want more fixings on their Arby's roast beef. In fact, the secret menu item is so obvious it makes you wonder why it isn't a standard menu item in the first place. Well, it turns out the Super Roast Beef Sandwich was once on the proper Arby's menu, just under a different name. Back in the day '80s, Arby's offered a deluxe roast beef sandwich that featured similar ingredients to the Super Roast Beef Sandwich, though it was on a hearth-baked roll instead of a sesame seed bun and had mayonnaise instead of red ranch sauce.
Unlike Arby's spicy fish sandwich (which has unfortunately gone the way of many fast food fish sandwiches), the Super Roast Beef Sandwich is the kind of menu item that might have a chance of returning to Arby's base menu in the future. For one, all of the additional ingredients needed are already available via other sandwiches on the restaurant menu. But also, the Deluxe Roast Beef is still on some international menus, and with onions and pickles to boot. Honestly, the item feels like it's due for a proper return in the United States.