Arby's Is Bringing This Divisive Bite-Sized Meat Back To The Menu: 'They Are Awful. Awful.'

Hot off its heels from the release of the new Angus cheesesteaks (which are now permanent), Arby's is re-releasing a limited-time item which resulted in mixed reviews the first time they came out. That would be its Steak Nuggets, which we've previously tried and weren't huge fans of. If you need a recap, the Steak Nuggets are big chunks of darkened steak seasoned with garlic and pepper, and they're pretty much exactly what they sound like.

Along with the Steak Nuggets, Arby's is coming out with a Steak 'N Potato Bowl, which features that very same steak along with crispy potatoes and cheese. There's also a mac and cheese version called the Steak 'N Mac Bowl. For those who found the steak dry in its previous run, Arby's is releasing the Steak Nuggets alongside a new Horsey Ranch dipping sauce (based off Arby's popular Horsey Sauce), which should help mitigate any moisture issues.

Online commenters have already voiced their opinion on the news. One Reddit commenter said in a thread on the Arby's subreddit, "Did anyone clamor to have these ... steak nuggets back? They are awful. Awful." Another user said, "People liked the steak nuggets?? I mean they had to otherwise they wouldn't get brought back, but man."