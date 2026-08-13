Arby's Is Bringing This Divisive Bite-Sized Meat Back To The Menu: 'They Are Awful. Awful.'
Hot off its heels from the release of the new Angus cheesesteaks (which are now permanent), Arby's is re-releasing a limited-time item which resulted in mixed reviews the first time they came out. That would be its Steak Nuggets, which we've previously tried and weren't huge fans of. If you need a recap, the Steak Nuggets are big chunks of darkened steak seasoned with garlic and pepper, and they're pretty much exactly what they sound like.
Along with the Steak Nuggets, Arby's is coming out with a Steak 'N Potato Bowl, which features that very same steak along with crispy potatoes and cheese. There's also a mac and cheese version called the Steak 'N Mac Bowl. For those who found the steak dry in its previous run, Arby's is releasing the Steak Nuggets alongside a new Horsey Ranch dipping sauce (based off Arby's popular Horsey Sauce), which should help mitigate any moisture issues.
Online commenters have already voiced their opinion on the news. One Reddit commenter said in a thread on the Arby's subreddit, "Did anyone clamor to have these ... steak nuggets back? They are awful. Awful." Another user said, "People liked the steak nuggets?? I mean they had to otherwise they wouldn't get brought back, but man."
An Arby's employee teased the release of two other new items
The Redditor who originally put up that Reddit post is likely an employee (due to the fact they posted some Arby's internal operations photos) and they teased two other items. "We're also getting two new cheesesteaks," they said. "I will update with pictures as soon as I get them." That's all the information they gave out, so what types of cheesesteaks they'll be remains a mystery.
I'm going to put out a few possible guesses, though we'll know for certain shortly. Perhaps they're cheesesteak hoagies, which are cheesesteaks with lettuce, tomato, onion, and an herb sprinkle on top. Or, potentially, Arby's could add provolone and perhaps lean toward the variants that include sauteed mushrooms or green bell peppers. Either way, it's possible these things are coming soon, which might appease the Steak Nugget haters. In any case, fast food chains tend to re-release items because their last runs were financially profitable, so those naysayers might just be huffy. We're getting them no matter what starting August 24.