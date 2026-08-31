One Of Consumer Reports' Top Picks For Canned Sardines Come From This Gourmet Brand

Folks who get ahold of Consumer Reports' top pick for sardines from the Portuguese brand Jose Gourmet aren't short on options for how to relish them. One simple way is to pop the canned sardines in the air fryer for a crispy snack. Still, many would argue they get better with a little extra preparation or when coupled with specific pairings. Caputo's Market & Deli, which sells the gourmet seafood, recommends pairing the sardines with wines like chardonnay or a red from the Douro region of Portugal. It also suggests serving the fish in a green salad, alongside sauteed veggies, or as a snack on rye crackers with a whole grain mustard.

On the other hand, one of the Consumer Reports judges indicated they would be best directly out of the tin. Another said the high-quality tinned fish would pair wonderfully with flavorful olives and a glass of vermouth on the rocks. Consumer Reports also noted that the leftover sardine-infused olive oil is terrific for dunking crusty bread into.

One thing to consider before eating canned sardines is that they can be high in sodium, so they're probably best eaten in moderation. That said, once you break the seal on a tin of Jose Gourmet sardines, you'll want to use them up within two days. However, unopened, they can last up to five years in the pantry without any noticeable quality degradation, so buying them in bulk is perfectly fine.