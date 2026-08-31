One Of Consumer Reports' Top Picks For Canned Sardines Come From This Gourmet Brand
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Tinned fish can be pretty divisive, but fans of the contentious ocean fare know there are loads of ways to use canned seafood to turn it into a gourmet meal. Of course, like any other ingredient, quality matters. If you adore sardines but have trouble choosing, you can thank Consumer Reports for testing several popular brands to find the best ones money can buy (at least, in the judges' minds). After sampling a few, Consumer Reports landed on Jose Gourmet Small Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil as its top choice.
It isn't clear how many other brands the judges tried during the taste test, but Jose Gourmet stood out with its subtle, earthy flavor and hearty texture. The judges appreciated the captivating appearance of the fish, which they compared to a painting. They were also impressed by the rich flavor of the sardine-infused olive oil after all the meaty fish were gone. Consumer Reports actually offered no critiques of this product.
How to serve quality sardines
Folks who get ahold of Consumer Reports' top pick for sardines from the Portuguese brand Jose Gourmet aren't short on options for how to relish them. One simple way is to pop the canned sardines in the air fryer for a crispy snack. Still, many would argue they get better with a little extra preparation or when coupled with specific pairings. Caputo's Market & Deli, which sells the gourmet seafood, recommends pairing the sardines with wines like chardonnay or a red from the Douro region of Portugal. It also suggests serving the fish in a green salad, alongside sauteed veggies, or as a snack on rye crackers with a whole grain mustard.
On the other hand, one of the Consumer Reports judges indicated they would be best directly out of the tin. Another said the high-quality tinned fish would pair wonderfully with flavorful olives and a glass of vermouth on the rocks. Consumer Reports also noted that the leftover sardine-infused olive oil is terrific for dunking crusty bread into.
One thing to consider before eating canned sardines is that they can be high in sodium, so they're probably best eaten in moderation. That said, once you break the seal on a tin of Jose Gourmet sardines, you'll want to use them up within two days. However, unopened, they can last up to five years in the pantry without any noticeable quality degradation, so buying them in bulk is perfectly fine.