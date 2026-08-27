This Beloved 4-Pound Costco Cheesecake Is Back Just In Time For Fall
Costco isn't messing around this fall. It's been slowly rolling out an indulgent, festive line-up of autumnal baked goods for members, and now a behemoth of a cheesecake has joined in. Returning to Costco's bakery this fall is the fan-favorite pumpkin cheesecake, which weighs roughly four pounds. The ginormous, pumpkin-flavored cheesecake filling is piled on top of a graham cracker crust, with the entire thing sporting a whipped cream topping with toasted graham cracker crumbs. For its hefty size and decadent mix of flavors and ingredients, this cheesecake is an absolute steal at $21.99. According to the serving size, each cheesecake provides enough for 16 generous slices.
The social media account Costco Buys shared they spotted the treasure upon its arrival on Instagram, and judging by the reactions left on the post the cheesecake will be one which shoppers will be running to the bakery to get their hands on. The post has already received nearly two thousand likes, with one commenter writing, "About to get a membership just for this." Luckily, Costco's pumpkin cheesecake typically sticks around for the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, so shoppers have plenty of time to get their hands on one. As always, availability can vary by warehouse.
How to enjoy Costco's pumpkin cheesecake (and other bakery treats) all season long
If you want the pumpkin spice vibes coming out of Costco's bakery to last all the way through winter, stock up on these baked goods now while they're available and freeze them. Costco bakery items have a reputation for freezing exceptionally well, making it easy to stash away your favorites and enjoy them regardless of the season. If you want to make the pumpkin cheesecake a breeze to enjoy, slice it up once you get home and freeze the slices individually. This makes it easy to grab a slice whenever the craving hits while also helping you practice self-control with a dessert as hard to resist as this one.
With new seasonal treats arriving alongside returning favorites, Costco's bakery is shaping up to be a must-visit destination for fall dessert lovers. Other autumnal goodies to keep an eye out for this season are the new Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake that shoppers are swarming to the bakery for, the returning fall-favorite Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, and the Apple Cider Cake Donuts that pack all the fall flavors without the pumpkin.