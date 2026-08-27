This Beloved 4-Pound Costco Cheesecake Is Back Just In Time For Fall

Costco isn't messing around this fall. It's been slowly rolling out an indulgent, festive line-up of autumnal baked goods for members, and now a behemoth of a cheesecake has joined in. Returning to Costco's bakery this fall is the fan-favorite pumpkin cheesecake, which weighs roughly four pounds. The ginormous, pumpkin-flavored cheesecake filling is piled on top of a graham cracker crust, with the entire thing sporting a whipped cream topping with toasted graham cracker crumbs. For its hefty size and decadent mix of flavors and ingredients, this cheesecake is an absolute steal at $21.99. According to the serving size, each cheesecake provides enough for 16 generous slices.

The social media account Costco Buys shared they spotted the treasure upon its arrival on Instagram, and judging by the reactions left on the post the cheesecake will be one which shoppers will be running to the bakery to get their hands on. The post has already received nearly two thousand likes, with one commenter writing, "About to get a membership just for this." Luckily, Costco's pumpkin cheesecake typically sticks around for the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, so shoppers have plenty of time to get their hands on one. As always, availability can vary by warehouse.