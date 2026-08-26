Costco Fans Are Swarming The Bakery For A New Fall Dessert — 'I'm Not Gonna Be Able To Say No To This'

Costco's bakery is at it again with an exciting seasonal dessert that many members at the wholesale retailer have already fallen in love with. The Costco Bakery recently excited customers with the rollout of its Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, but the company has doubled down on pumpkin bakery items by also releasing the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake for consumers to enjoy.

The cake is made up of six layers in total, with three layers of pumpkin spice sponge cake, two layers of a pumpkin mousse filling, and a top layer of frosting; all of which come together to create an irresistible flavor. Considering pumpkin spice has become the quintessential autumn flavor in recent years, this new Costco item is the perfect way to start the fall season off on the right foot. Costco sells most of its bar cakes for around $20, but the impressive size makes up for it. The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake weighs in at 2.5 pounds, so it can easily be cut into pieces and shared amongst a group. Unsurprisingly, some customers now feel the need to visit the store ASAP just to pick up the seasonal treat. "I'm not gonna be able to say no to this," read one Instagram comment, while another said, "Wait a minute I need this now."