Costco Fans Are Swarming The Bakery For A New Fall Dessert — 'I'm Not Gonna Be Able To Say No To This'
Costco's bakery is at it again with an exciting seasonal dessert that many members at the wholesale retailer have already fallen in love with. The Costco Bakery recently excited customers with the rollout of its Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, but the company has doubled down on pumpkin bakery items by also releasing the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake for consumers to enjoy.
The cake is made up of six layers in total, with three layers of pumpkin spice sponge cake, two layers of a pumpkin mousse filling, and a top layer of frosting; all of which come together to create an irresistible flavor. Considering pumpkin spice has become the quintessential autumn flavor in recent years, this new Costco item is the perfect way to start the fall season off on the right foot. Costco sells most of its bar cakes for around $20, but the impressive size makes up for it. The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake weighs in at 2.5 pounds, so it can easily be cut into pieces and shared amongst a group. Unsurprisingly, some customers now feel the need to visit the store ASAP just to pick up the seasonal treat. "I'm not gonna be able to say no to this," read one Instagram comment, while another said, "Wait a minute I need this now."
People online already love the Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake at Costco
The product is still pretty new, but the people who have already gotten their hands on it say the hype is justified. "Do not pass this delicacy up," said another comment on that same Instagram post, "It's amazing!" Someone else was similarly excited to hype up the dessert, saying, "10/10 delish!!! I love this cake!!" These positive reactions aren't especially surprising considering the fact the pumpkin spice dessert is just the latest variation of Costco's bar cake to arrive at the bakery. Bar cakes have been an immensely popular staple in the Kirkland Signature Bakery in recent years, with each season typically bringing a new and exciting take on the rectangular dessert for fans to try out and adore.
Some people were quick to think about all the great pairings that could go with the cake as autumn comes along and other popular treats begin to pop up at stores and restaurants. "Goodness grief, could you imagine a Pumpkin spice latte with a slice of this?" another Instagram commenter said. You could also go in the other direction and enjoy one of the many non-pumpkin spice fast food items available in fall 2026 alongside the cake, which would give you a wider array of autumn flavors all at once.