Costco's Returning Fall Treat Will Have Pumpkin Lovers Running To The Bakery
Now that we've passed the ides of August, Costco looks set to release a plethora of pumpkin products. The under-$6 pumpkin pie is already back in stores and has just been joined by the returning pumpkin streusel muffins, one of our Costco fall finds of 2025 and a bakery product that's been brought back year after year. Their early appearance is hardly unprecedented, however. Back in 2022, the pumpkin streusel muffins were out by August 12.
Some shoppers expressed enthusiasm over the annual return of Costco's Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, sold in a package of eight for $6.99. As one person commented on an Instagram announcement, "Gosh darn it, my yearly weakness is back." Fans of pumpkin spice will have trouble resisting the double dose of pumpkin flavor in these muffins, since the batter is made with pumpkin puree and the streusel topping is seasoned with pumpkin spice.
The entire package weighs 31 ounces, which makes each muffin slightly less than 4 ounces. For reference, this is approximately the same size as a Starbucks muffin. Yes, Costco was once known for its massive muffins, but the fan-favorite bakery item was discontinued in favor of more reasonably sized ones.
Many people love the muffins, but others aren't interested
Not many have reviewed this year's fall muffins to date, likely due to their newness, but last year, a Redditor described them as "very pleasant tasting" and "not too sweet." Another shopper from last year admitted, "I've never paid attention that these were a thing in years past, but OMG did these hit all the right notes for me."
Not everyone shares their enthusiasm, however. An Instagram user, presumably addressing Costco itself, said, "Go back to the original muffins; these new versions are awful." Someone else said, "I can make that at home." Another Redditor, speaking of the 2023 muffins, said, "... couldn't bring myself to eat more than one. They're a weird cross between a coffee/spice cake and pumpkin bread. 3/10 wouldn't buy again."
If you're a Costco member who's a fan of all things pumpkin, though, these muffins will probably find their way into your cart. One piece of advice on storage: If you won't be eating all eight in a day or two, you should freeze the leftovers in individual wrappers. A Redditor who's been there cautioned, "The refrigerator will dry them out." They recommended letting the muffin sit at room temperature for an hour to defrost or warming it in the microwave.