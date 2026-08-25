Costco's Returning Fall Treat Will Have Pumpkin Lovers Running To The Bakery

Now that we've passed the ides of August, Costco looks set to release a plethora of pumpkin products. The under-$6 pumpkin pie is already back in stores and has just been joined by the returning pumpkin streusel muffins, one of our Costco fall finds of 2025 and a bakery product that's been brought back year after year. Their early appearance is hardly unprecedented, however. Back in 2022, the pumpkin streusel muffins were out by August 12.

Some shoppers expressed enthusiasm over the annual return of Costco's Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, sold in a package of eight for $6.99. As one person commented on an Instagram announcement, "Gosh darn it, my yearly weakness is back." Fans of pumpkin spice will have trouble resisting the double dose of pumpkin flavor in these muffins, since the batter is made with pumpkin puree and the streusel topping is seasoned with pumpkin spice.

The entire package weighs 31 ounces, which makes each muffin slightly less than 4 ounces. For reference, this is approximately the same size as a Starbucks muffin. Yes, Costco was once known for its massive muffins, but the fan-favorite bakery item was discontinued in favor of more reasonably sized ones.