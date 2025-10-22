Costco Fall Foods You Should Pick Up On Your Next Trip
Costco's seasonal offerings are part of its brand image. Whenever the seasons change savvy shoppers know to check what Costco has available. And while it's always fun to just wander around your local Costco hoping for the perfect item, not all of us have the time for that. More importantly, there are a few reasons why you want to be prepared for a seasonal Costco run. For one, these items are available for a limited time only and the store often limits just how many of one item you can buy at a time. We're also entering the busiest shopping time of the year which means it can get exhausting sorting it all out on the fly.
That's why we here at The Takeout took the time to scour the seasonal Costco flier so you don't have to. While there are plenty of tasty Costco foods you should always add to your cart, these seasonal stunners are here for a good time, not a long time. Here are all the fall classics we know and love, as well as a few new twists. Keep in mind that some seasonal items may have already sold out in your area and that product selection varies by location.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie
Americans spend a massive amount on pumpkin spice-flavored products (roughly $800 million a year), and we're not stopping now. What is autumn in the United States without pumpkin pie? While homemade pies are always great, this 12-serving, 58-ounce Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie can't be beat. Stock up while you can and freeze for later.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Topping
Who doesn't love pumpkin flavored stuff? When you throw pumpkin into cheesecake, one of the best desserts around, you've got a winning formula. This year's version has a little less cheesecake batter to make it even easier to freeze and save. Creamy, sweet, spiced, and tart, this cheesecake truly has it all.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
The pumpkin madness won't stop just yet. These are a consistent fan favorite. The best part about these muffins is they freeze extremely well. Fans also note that they taste wonderful when heated up after being frozen. Nothing like waking up on a cool fall morning to warm, pumpkin streusel muffins.
Miss Jones Pumpkin Bread Mix
The last pumpkin item on this list is a mix to make your own pumpkin bread at home. This might be the most flavorful of Costco's pumpkin offerings, full of pumpkiny goodness and a subtle handful of spice like clove and cinnamon. This pack also includes cream cheese icing and cinnamon streusel topping. Costco offers both conventional and organic mixes.
Ghirardelli Jack-O'Lanterns Chocolates
One of the best things about fall is the candy. Not just for Halloween, though obviously that's the big driver. Who doesn't want to munch on sweets as the sun sets at 4 p.m.? You might as well go for chocolate gold and get these Ghirardelli Jack-O-Lanterns.
Stan's Donuts Apple Cider Donuts
A close second for pumpkin flavored goodness is apple cider. A mainstay for apple orchard country, chowing down on apple cider donuts under a cozy blanket is a great way to spend a lazy autumn morning. Made with real apples and coated in cinnamon sugar, these are a fall favorite knockout.
You can pre-order a complete gourmet Thanksgiving dinner
This is probably one of the most important items for the fall. Cooking an entire Thanksgiving dinner for your extended family can be a hassle coupled with a burden. That's where the fine folks at Costco come in. This pre-made meal serves eight and includes all the sides, mains, and desserts you could ask for. It includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, pumpkin pie, and cobbler. Order now until November 14th, delivery subject to availability. Keep in mind it's an online-only offering.
Collin Street Bakery Pecan Pie
If you have a Southern family, pecan pie will be on offer at any family gathering or holiday. A perfect mixture of crunchy pecans and dense, buttery filling, this pecan pie excels at showing off a darker-toned sweetness. For any folks that don't really like pumpkin pie, this pecan pie is a great substitute.
Collin Street Bakery Apricot & Pineapple Pecan Cake
Another fan favorite from Collin Street Bakery is this dense, fruity cake which is the perfect fall offering. Imagine fruitcake but simplified to just nuts and apricots and you're pretty close. Apricots might be a summer fruit, but they pair perfectly with fall spices and the honey glaze that tops this cake.
Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie
Not necessarily a fall item, but I can't think of a dinner more perfectly suited to long, dark nights. Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie is full of beef and veggies. If you've never had shepherd's pie before, think of a pot pie but instead of a crust on top, it's mashed potatoes. Rich, affordable, and this one comes ready to bake at home.