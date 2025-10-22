Costco Fall Foods You Should Pick Up On Your Next Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco's seasonal offerings are part of its brand image. Whenever the seasons change savvy shoppers know to check what Costco has available. And while it's always fun to just wander around your local Costco hoping for the perfect item, not all of us have the time for that. More importantly, there are a few reasons why you want to be prepared for a seasonal Costco run. For one, these items are available for a limited time only and the store often limits just how many of one item you can buy at a time. We're also entering the busiest shopping time of the year which means it can get exhausting sorting it all out on the fly.

That's why we here at The Takeout took the time to scour the seasonal Costco flier so you don't have to. While there are plenty of tasty Costco foods you should always add to your cart, these seasonal stunners are here for a good time, not a long time. Here are all the fall classics we know and love, as well as a few new twists. Keep in mind that some seasonal items may have already sold out in your area and that product selection varies by location.